A mother has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the moment she caught her little daughter walking at home

According to the stunned mother, she had no idea that her little girl could walk already, as she always crawled at home

In the video, the little girl immediately dropped to the ground and attempted to crawl after her mother caught her walking

A heartwarming and funny video shared on social media captured the moment a mother discovered her toddler's surprising new skill.

The clip, which quickly gained attention online, showed the little girl taking a step before quickly reverting to crawling.

Mum catches little daughter walking

TikTok user @thearielmcpherson posted the clip, which appeared to be a relatable moment for many viewers.

The mother had been unaware that her child had begun walking, as she typically moved around on all fours at home.

"POV you caught your non-walking baby taking a step. And she really tried to sit down and act like she didn't just take a step. I caught you," the video's caption read.

The clip captured the child's sudden change in behaviour, as she dropped to the ground and attempted to crawl away after being caught taking a step.

Her mother seemed stunned by her child's ability, and the little girl's response to being caught was also entertaining.

Her attempt to downplay the situation and pretend she had not just taken a step left everyone in stitches.

Reactions as mum catches toddler walking

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, with many users laughing over the child's funny act.

@The Oracle's Journal said:

"When I worked in daycare we had a girl who was 'overdue' for walking. When she took her 1st steps, we were so excited to tell her dad. He was so confused, saying that she'd been walking for months."

@mdotdeezyyy said:

"Not her tryna gaslight you and slowly sit down."

@A bih this close said:

"My sisters son wasn’t speaking, like didn’t say a word we were all worried thinking something was wrong. Then one day I caught him singing the full alphabet song to cocomelon that’s how I knew."

@micmoore5 said:

"My son at 4 could noy sing the ABC’s or recognize letters. I was so worried. Picked him up from preschool and the teacher said “do you know Justin can read?” ma’am he can’t even say the abc’s."

@hustle-rose said:

"My son did this! He still wasn’t walking at 18 months and his daycare was concerned. One day a girl took a toy from him and he walked clear across the room, snatcched it, and walked back."

@Sham so Fab said:

"But the funny thing is. That don’t even look like first steps. It was very controlled for first steps."

@Jedi for Jesus said:

"I’m a daycare teacher I’ve recorded a baby walking who wouldn’t walk in from of her parents and showed them the video where the baby could also see her parents watching her walk. The look that little girl gave us was priceless."

@randihoward832 said:

"She said, 'I didn't walk. Walking is putting one foot in front of the other. What u witnessed was me pivot. 2 different things!"

@Alive added:

"This reminds me of my friend's daughter. Started walking at home and her mum happily informed her daycare. Daycare said she had been walking there for 2 weeks. Thought mum knew."

@One of said:

"Babies are so intelligent, manipulative but intelligent. She forgot she’s supposed to be milking this helpless baby thing til it runs out."

@christymb1976 added:

"That is hilarious the look on her face when you caught her, the slow drop to the floor. I can’t stop laughing."

Watch the video here:

Mum catches baby standing on his feet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother was surprised when she saw her son who has always been crawling standing on his feet.

The woman said that the way he went back to his knees immediately he saw her made her believe he has been pretending.

