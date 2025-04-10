A mother has shared an intriguing video of her little daughter who only allows her father to touch and style her hair

In the video, the little girl who cried while anyone else touched her hair suddenly stayed calm as her father took over

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A heartwarming video showing the special bond between a little girl and her father has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, which was shared by the girl's mother on TikTok, confirmed the child's unique relationship with her hair and her preference for having only one person touch it.

Little girl allows only dad to touch hair

The mother, identified by the handle @mrsmboz, posted the video, which showed her daughter becoming distressed when anyone else tried to touch or style her hair.

However, as soon as her father took over, the girl's demeanour changed, and she became calm and relaxed.

"POV: Noone can touch her hair except her daddy," the video's caption read.

It was clear that the girl had a strong preference for having her father touch her hair, and the clip captured the special bond between them.

The video sparked a wave of nostalgia and shared experiences among viewers, who took to the comments section to share their stories of childhood quirks and special bonds with their parents.

Many users related to the girl's strong attachment to her father and the unique connection they share.

Reactions as baby girl allows dad touch her hair

As the video continued to garner attention on TikTok, it was clear that the story of this little girl and her father had captured hearts.

The clip evoked video memories that reminded everyone of the importance of family bonds and the special connections that make life richer.

@Vivy_ann said:

"If na u get this kyn dad, u go allow another person touch your hair?"

@_faithfull_001 said:

"You were stressing her hair but he was combing it so you would have combed it too let’s see if she won’t be calm. Anything for likes on this app una too do!"

@dabrownskingal said:

"You are not soft and you don’t like wearing pink."

@Obisucy wrote:

"The baby I made her hair yesterday was brought by her dad, she was calm unlike the times her mom came with her, when it's her mom, her cry will much with plenty buy buy but the dad bought only water."

@Sophiya said:

"Next time mummy pls wear matching colours with her n I promise u she’d allow u touch her hair."

@Nnennaya said:

"You were supposed to wear pink!! I’m the baby’s lawyer I’m supporting her 100 percent."

@Bunwa07 wrote:

"There's this natural bond with daughters and Fathers and bond between mothers and sons."

@Shuga commented:

"Nobody can touch my daughters hair, even when bathing and you decide to wash her hair na cry."

@mhizolly said:

"U no see as her papa dey romance her u dey use that ur strong hand dey comb her u say make she no cry."

@Musa Eugenie Ngwangfu said:

This na pure wickedness so you whe carry her for nine months now don turn second favourite if at all you dey the list."

@omotee4luv added:

"Make her daddy dey plait her hair then now, imagine the way she look u, I don laugh tire."

Father and daughter show their unique bond

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a captivating video showing father and daughter playing unique games together captured the hearts of viewers online.

The father was intensely concentrated on securing a victory as his demeanour portrayed.

