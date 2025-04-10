A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok advising netizens to stop starting building projects when they are not yet financially stable

In the video, he recounted how he made the same mistake years ago, and when he got stuck with the project, he had to sell it off

However, he expressed his joy that he was able to use the money he got from selling the uncompleted house to rebuild his finances

A Nigerian man has spoken up about the perils of embarking on ambitious building projects without sufficient financial backing.

He recounted his personal experience of starting a construction project that subsequently proved too costly to complete.

Man who was unable to finish building project sells off uncompleted house Photo credit: @mrfelajero/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man recounts selling off his uncompleted building

The young man who goes by the handle @mrfelajero on TikTok said he was forced to abandon the venture due to financial constraints.

A few months after abandoning the project, he was left with no choice but to sell the unfinished property.

In his video, the TikTok user revealed that he had learned a valuable lesson from his earlier mistake.

He had begun constructing the sizeable residential unit, but his limited resources meant that progress was slow, and the project eventually stalled.

Man advises people to start building a house when they are financially capable Photo credit: @mrfelajero/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Recognising the futility of his endeavour, he opted to sell the property, albeit in an unfinished state.

The sale of the property proved to be a shrewd move, as the buyer failed to make any further progress on the construction.

Meanwhile, the seller was able to utilise the funds from the sale to boost his financial standing.

This experience subsequently enabled him to pursue more substantial ventures, including the construction of a grand mansion.

The man's advice to others was clear, do not embark on a project that you cannot afford to complete.

He reflected on his own experience, acknowledging that his earlier mistake had however led to a more favourable outcome.

By cutting his losses and moving on, he was able to regroup and pursue more ambitious goals.

In his words:

"No start wetin you no fit finish. I made that mistake. I started my first house long time ago sha. Three bedroom flats in two units. So because my power no reach am, I no fit finish am. It got to a point and I was hooked. I stopped the project and sold the house after about six to seven months. The person that bought that house still left it the same way it was till today. I was wise enough to sell off that land then. I ran to Italy. I became big and now I built a mansion."

Reactions trail man's advice on building house

The TikTok user's story caught the attention of many viewers who appreciated his advice.

@𝓐𝔂𝓸dex-Welder said:

"I have 59k when I start my house 2 years ago by the grace of God I will move there this year please to serious people reading this don’t wait till you have millions of naira before u start your house."

@kulture703 commented:

"That’s why you need business before house, if you have a business running well. House nor be waiting you nor fit finish."

@King_sifa said:

"It’s a gradual process just start with the little u have Rome was not built in a day brick by brick you will get there."

@ANB said:

"Abeg where you run go? I won go there come back my iron full my own body. I Dey fear for house rent abeg oh."

@Alano commented:

"The mistake when I make be say I come da build two the same time and both of them na different people da help me handle am, when hand touch me I feel am."

@Osarich said:

"This ur advice get has he be o but I get that's for u sha pls guys, building no be one dey work start small small pls start today with that little u have."

@DIBIA added:

"My brother it depends on how you make money my bro."

