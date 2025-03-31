A Nigerian lady has got the internet buzzing after showcasing a facial change she experienced in Canada

She had thought her skin would become clear but noticed something else after spending three weeks in Canada

Many people advised her on what to do to remedy her facial problem, while others made light of her video

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada, identified as @peck_xx on TikTok, has posted what became of her face after three weeks in Canada.

Ahead of her relocation to the North American country, she had expected that her face would become clear when she arrived.

However, the reverse was the case after a couple of weeks and the lady made a video showing how she looked three weeks in Canada.

Eventually, her face got clear, as could be seen in the concluding part of her video. She noted that travelling abroad was not the answer to having a clear skin. She wrote:

"Traveling abroad is not the solution to having clear skin. I’m glad I’m here."

Her video went viral on TikTok, prompting netizens to offer her solutions. Some joked about the lady's facial look.

People react to lady's face

🌸🌺Oluwaseyifunmi🌸🌺 said:

"My face is not like that ooo till now almost a yr now I have good skin and my hair is not breaking."

Stella Alade 🇳🇬 🇨🇦 said:

"I didn't experience this on my face, my face is so fresh. It's just my hair and it's growing back. You will be fine sis, get face cream."

Cube said:

"Get Nivea cream the round blue container or any good moisturizer na the only thing wey dey work for me."

laure🇨🇲🇨🇦 said:

"Please you all use only cold water on your face, you see that tap hot water is the worst thing ever."

Sarima🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Mine is itchy skin. Please if anyone has any suggestions on what to use cause I’m tired!"

Danny😊 said:

"Omo mee too 😂😂, I think don’t use hot water to bath, since I started using cold water kinda better."

Allwell Okpro said:

"This is me right now😢 I’m going through a lot. I had oily skin back in Nigeria oo! But my face na sandpaper since I reach here. No amount of moisturizer holds it together. The struggle is real."

Hawlahfitnessclub said:

"Ur destiny dey. Naija come back."

