A Nigerian lash technician has shared her frustration experience on TikTok after going for a home service

According to the lady, her client's dog ate her slippers, leaving them in a shredded and tattered state, beyond repair

A lash technician's day took a frustrating turn when her client's dog unexpectedly devoured her slippers.

The unfortunate incident occurred after the technician visited a client's house to provide her services.

Lash technician shares how client's dog devoured her slippers Photo credit: @beautybarbydami/TikTok, Anita Kot/ Getty Images.

Lash technician in pain as dog devours her slippers

The technician, known on TikTok as @beautybarbydami, lamented over the aftermath of the encounter, especially her ruined slippers.

In the video, she displayed the shredded remains of her footwear, which had been destroyed by the client's pet dog.

However, despite the setback, the technician seemed determined to focus on the positive, rather than the negative.

In a lighthearted tone, she reflected on the experience, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to continue working and earning a living.

Lash technician laments after client's dog shredded her slippers Photo credit: @beautybarbydami/TikTok.

Her positive attitude and determination to bounce back from adversity earned her praise and admiration from the online community.

"POV: Life didn't end when you went for a home service and your client's dog ate your slippers and left some crumbs. May God bless my hustle," she captioned the video.

Reactions as dog ruins lady's slippers

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with a mix of sympathy and laughter.

@Berny_Apparels said:

"Even if the client pay me I go still hammer the dog walai."

@ROOKIESFEET.NG commented:

"It’s because the dog didn’t see my logo on the slippers."

@Violeta said:

"I swear i was also a victim two years back na slippers dem give me wear go house."

@Halimah olamiji said:

"My dog at my parent’s ate my newly bought slippers too when I went visiting, I was so pained."

@Jola Daniels said:

"My huskies ate my plumbers sides once, I had to pay him for the slides and then give him slippers to wear home."

@user6032338117613 reacted:

"Which kind animal do this? hope you were compensated."

@FOODSTUFF VENDOR @OSOGBO(Mimi) said:

"Na here all of you dey, and today is my daughter birthday. You no gree like my post and wish her sho da."

@Tejuola said:

"The client should jejely take me to her closet to pick the one I want."

@Nnenna uka said:

"Thank God say no be you the dog bite, i once went for shoot and i saw Caucasian breed in the compound, my spirit almost left my body."

@Tiana herbs added:

"Sis u put sugar for ur leg before u go ni d issue now is I hope dis client have kids cos cos my leg too small I wear size 37 and I will still have to slimfit before I wear laugh wan wound me."

Watch the video here:

Lady cries out as dog trembles over knockout sound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a hilarious video of her dog's reaction to hearing the loud sound of knockout around the neighbourhood.

In a trending video, the dog rushed inside and took cover on the floor while its owner laughed over the unexpected situation.

