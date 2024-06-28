A Nigerian woman who ran into huge debt shortly after giving birth to her child has cried out bitterly for help

According to her, the man she got married to never loved her but only used her as a means of getting money for himself

While narrating her unpleasant ordeal, she begged netizens to come to her aid and donate money for her to get back on her feet

A Nigerian woman is seeking financial help from netizens after entering into a relationship with a man that wrecked her.

According to her, she dated him for three years and got married to him not knowing that he would be her downfall.

Married woman accuses husband of wrecking her financially Photo credit: @oyindamola_honey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman narrates how man wrecked her

In a sad video shared by @oyindamola_honey, she said her man took money from her all the time until she ran into huge debt.

Oyindamola said he never contributed a dime in their relationship and even when she was in labour, he called her to collect money from her without caring about her welfare.

The heartbroken woman who's now in a serious financial debt has begged netizens to come to her aid and offer assistance to her.

In her words:

"First of all I want to apologise to everybody that I have disappointed. Because I have disappointed a whole lot of people. I have disappointed myself. I have disappointed my child. I failed my family. Please the narrative online is not true. Everyone knows me.

"My marriage failed me. In fact, I have regret. If I had known I wouldn't have gotten pregnant or married. I've regretted every step I took in my life. They turned me to nothing. Nothing. I was doing so well before I got married. The person I fit pregnant for doesn't have anything. Three years of my life has been in lies and depression and frustration.

"I've been going through a lot for three years. People that know me have been asking what is wrong with me. I was doing everything I could for this guy. Everything I could. All my life since I met this guy I was into debt. Debt that I cannot even account for. I don't even wear good clothes. I don't do good hair. I don't have anything. I was covering up and doing everything so people will not see him as nobody.

"Even when I was in labour and in pain, the person that got me pregnant was telling me he needed money and was in debt. I was in labour and still looking for money to give him. After my delivery, I still sent him N100,000. I had to also look for money to clear my hospital bill. But it's this same man that will not defend me when somebody calls me out online. But he will drag me. If there's any issue, his family will ask him to send me out. I'm in huge debt. Please help me."

Reactions as heartbroken woman calls out husband

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the video.

@I am.Seunfunmi said:

"Madam carry your cross ooo. We all have what we are going through but we just dey maintain our steeze ni."

@sleekyorganics reacted:

"Who be the guy why you know drop is handle make we cause am ha you still they pity am."

@Harbidehmhey09 said:

"This Oyin, only people who doesn’t know her will talk trash about her. She’s such a hard working that every man needs in their lives."

@Rita Emadiku said:

"It is well with you sis na so one werey say make I come help am pay loan in the name of relationship."

@Small girl big God added:

"Thank you Jesus for saving me from a replica of her husband, so grateful I cut off my wedding two days to the ceremony. This would have been my story. I feel for you and I’m so sorry you are a victim."

Watch The video below:

Lady cries bitterly as relationship crashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Chocodera cried out after ending things with the love of her life.

In a video, she revealed that they had dated for about eight years, but she didn't feel happy in the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng