US Central Command said it hit three Iran-linked tankers in retaliation after Tehran targeted two American warships in the region

Two tankers were struck in the Gulf of Oman while a third was hit near Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of Iran's crude oil exports

Iran's state media confirmed the strikes and said a military spokesperson warned of more severe reprisals if US attacks continued

The United States military has struck three oil tankers linked to Iran after Tehran allegedly targeted two American warships operating in the region, marking a sharp escalation between the two countries.

US Central Command (Centcom) announced on Saturday that it had "permanently disabled" two tankers, including one near Kharg Island, and "completely destroyed" a third vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

The US military struck three Iran-linked tankers after an attack on American warships. Photo credit: Getty

Source: UGC

Iran's state broadcaster Irib confirmed the attacks and quoted a military spokesperson who warned that Tehran would respond with greater force if Washington pressed on with further strikes.

What happened near Kharg Island

Kharg Island serves as Iran's principal oil export hub, with roughly 90% of the country's crude oil passing through the island via pipelines from the mainland. Irib reported that the tanker struck near the island suffered no casualties, and that the vessel's own cooling system extinguished the resulting fire within an hour.

In the Gulf of Oman, the two other tankers were also hit. Their crews were evacuated by lifeboat and brought safely to shore, according to the same state media report. One of those vessels was empty at the time of the strike, while the other was carrying a cargo of oil.

Clashes intensify as talks stall

The exchange comes amid a broader flare-up in hostilities between the two sides over the past week, with the ongoing six-month conflict showing little sign of resolution. No credible progress towards a ceasefire or diplomatic settlement has been reported.

The Gulf of Oman sits adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway separating Iran from Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the wider ocean.

The strait is one of the world's most strategically significant shipping lanes, through which a large share of global oil supplies pass daily.

Iran attacks US base

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at American military targets across Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain, hours after the United States resumed strikes on Iranian territory earlier this week.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed it fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at a US Marine base in Jordan's Aqaba, citing the deaths of civilians in the southern Iranian town of Sirik as justification.

Source: Legit.ng