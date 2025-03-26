A lady shared a photo of her family members, showing her mother, her father and all her siblings

A lady shared beautiful photos of her family on social media, and the photos attracted many reactions.

The lady decided to show the world her family members and a lot of people are not getting enough of the photos.

The family photo shows seven girls and one boy.

The photos were posted by a TikTok user identified as Rencia, who is also part of the photos.

She said her parents gave birth to eight children, seven of whom are female, while one is male.

All the children are now grown, but the male child appears to be the last born of the family.

The couple have only one male child out of their eight children.

The photo is attracting many comments from social media users, with many of them saying they love the family.

The photo is captioned:

"My humble family."

See some reactions below:

@one minute man said:

"Your mum should love your dad to the core because not all men will have that patience and still believe it will finally come. Some would have got 2nd wife."

@God gives said:

"I pity the boy's future wife.. I like this though."

@kizito Nelson said:

"Una go too spoil dis boy."

@unshakable55 said:

"And why are complaining about hardship when someone has 7 children just because he looking for male child."

@ZIMA said:

"Wow! This is how my parents gave birth to us 7 girls and a boy."

@iduazclementina said:

"In-laws to plenty, may ur parents live to enjoy the fruits of thier labor."

@Gift Valentine said:

"Your mom is a super woman. 8 kids no be joke o. Only two wey I get I wan craze."

@franklineno said:

"That's just what I want,7 beautiful girls.."

@Scorpio baby said:

"Family wey know wassup."

@Henry Eze said:

"Na the boy dem dey find till dem reach number 7."

@kordah Emmanuel Ph-CarDealer said:

"All I can say is ur dad really loved your mom."

@BiqChaser said:

"Mama must live long in good health to enjoy her omugwo."

@Cruise said:

"Much respect to your father, na strong man."

@AGBONMA said:

"We are 6 girls and a Boy, and the boy is the 5th, I’m the 6th and last girl. You guys are cute."

@Bash said:

"No average earning parents can financially afford to bring up this amount of kids any longer."

Lady shares how she lost her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady lamented how she lost some family members, including her mother and her grandfather, in strange timing.

According to the lady, her grandfather died when her mother was five years old, and she was even yet to be born.

She said her mother also died when she was five, and now, she has a baby who is five years old, making her afraid.

