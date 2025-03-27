A lady who is a current member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is one of those who received their stipends

The NYSC member was spotted eating voraciously in a car, letting people know that she has been paid

She was eating rice with chicken while dressed in her NYSC khaki in a video that has sparked many reactions

Many people are reacting to the video of an NYSC member who was seen in public.

In the video, the lady was seen eating voraciously as if she just won a big jackpot.

The NYSC lady got paid her N77k allowance. Photo credit: TikTok/@___cece_icecream.

The video, which was shared by @___cece___icecream, indicated that the lady had just received her NYSC allowance.

According to the video, she was paid N77k instead of the former N33,000 corps members used to receive.

The NYSC lady shared a video showing when she was eating rice nd chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@___cece_icecream and Getty Images/Joseph Egabo.

The video is captioned:

"No be small happiness today. Unto say N77k don drop."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady eats well after getting paid

@Nurex Yeldu said:

"Make una contribution 1k each for Raye ohh. This is her struggle."

@pweshna said:

"Wetin dey worry most of Nigeria youths? So problem solved Abi? I weep for this country."

@CHIAMAKA said:

"Thank God for RAYE."

@slimbabyyy2 said:

"Dem don use 77k bribe una like this. Una don forget everything."

@Akpuruka 1 said:

"77k Una de happy? 2 days Money."

@upperdaViper said:

"Una must overdo, how will Tinubu believe we are suffering."

@ELLA 001 said:

"But wait which one be 77k why not 80k or 100k."

@prince said:

"Make I drop Aza for one cup of Garri?."

@Signature651 said:

"Ok after the food now how much remain for the 77k?"

@pretty Judith

"So after de 77k no protest nd no 30daysrantchallenge again?? Nigerian government sabi play dis game wella. Dem know say an hungry man is an angry man."

@Akikere Mike said:

"Nigeria youths never ready for change yet because of 77k the video wey you dey post."

@Forex Lord said:

"Congratulations to you guys, at least ona go start to dey eat well now."

@Mvd^ss!!r said:

"40k go don go for Wetin you just buy oo."

@arthurceeceenwach said:

"You guys are sending the wrong message for 77k, this can't even afford u this kind of lifestyle, we too joke with everything."

@harrietta said:

"Later Dem go say tinubu nor day TikTok that what's the essence of ranting nor b I'm don yield one result so."

@Ancestor said:

"How Tinubu won take believe us say we dey suffer. See Weytin you dey chop out of 77k."

@shugar diva said:

"See as una Dey enjoy but una talk say she swore an oath not to talk down on government, if she keep quiet will this be achieved."

@Mami_Rejoice said:

"God don do am for una shaa, but this is still far from the change we want."

