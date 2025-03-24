A beautiful young lady has expressed her excitement on social media after securing her visa to the United States of America

In a captivating video, she unboxed her package and happily showed her fans the evidence of her US visa approval

According to the lady, she achieved the great feat after participating in the Hallelujah Challenge by Nathaniel Bassey

A heartwarming video shared on social media captured the moment a young lady's dream of securing a US visa finally came true.

Overcome with emotion, she took to the internet to share her excitement with friends and followers.

Happy lady shows off US visa after joining Hallelujah Challenge Photo credit: @itswanjuhi1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hallelujah Challenge participant flaunts US visa

The elated lady, known on TikTok as @itswanjuhi, posted a clip of herself unboxing the visa and passport.

In the video, she attributed her success to her participation in the Hallelujah Challenge, a spiritual initiative led by Nathaniel Bassey.

Her overwhelming joy was undeniable as she announced her intention to create new dance moves to unlock another achievement.

In her words:

"Return Hallelujah challenge now that my visa is here. I have new dance moves."

Lady gets US visa after participating in Hallelujah Challenge Photo credit: @itswanjuhi1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, captured the young lady's dance celebrating the moment. Her smile and excitement touched viewers who couldn't help but share in her joy.

Reactions as Hallelujah Challenge participant gets US visa

As the news of her visa approval spread, many took to TikTok to congratulate her on the milestone.

Her success was a reminder that with hard work and faith, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

@miss bree said:

"Guysss can't just wait for my dv lottery. I know God has done it for me.Congratulations to me in advance."

@kallenah said:

"I also have a testimony from the challenge, I passed my exams, Glory to God."

@AM_PHOTOGRAPHY96 said:

"Congratulations dear. The way I'm so excited you might think Visa niyangu. Gallllll you deserve it."

@DGO LASORBONNE said:

"We are pending for us too, to each his testimony. The god of Hallelujah Challenge is in action through the grace of his servant Nathanael Bassey congratulations sister."

@𝖤𝗇𝗂𝗈𝗅𝖺 said:

"Congratulations to you ma’am God I’m next to testify with this IJN have wait for too long Not anymore LORD."

@TheBubuseller||Ni iluIBADAN said:

"I got my visa too, got my job confirmation letter. Halleluyah challenge did it ooooo."

@Emmy God's favour said:

"Can't wait to receive my congratulation miracle I dressed like. I know God will do it."

@anne900 said:

"Congratulations baby gal. The Lord is great has done it in Jesus mighty name amen."

@Njeri's Sisters Table added:

"Glory To God for the Great Things He Has Done #HallelujahChallenge."

@SIANEH added:

"Congratulations dear May this favor locate me in due time in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Watch the video here:

Lady welcomes baby after hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing the testimony she got from Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She showed how she danced with a fake baby bump during the 2024 programme and how she welcomed her baby after losing four babies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng