Two people who were squatting in a house which did not belong to them have sold the building without the owner's knowledge

The two strangers, Aaron Polmanteer and Lledera Hollen discovered that the owners of the building were no longer there so they moved in

They went on to appropriate the building located in Arizona and then sold it for a whopping $200,000 to an unsuspecting buyer

D'Andrea Turner says she has no idea her house is sold. Photo credit: ABC15 Arizona.

The real owners of the house are D’Andrea Turner and her ex-husband, Keith who is a truck driver.

They had left the house unattended and the strangers cashed in on their absence to completely occupy the place.

How a house was sold in Phoenix Arizona without owners' knowledge

When they occupied the building in Phoenix, Arizona, the squatters found personal documents belonging to the real owners and then changed the documents to reflect their names.

With the fraudulent paperwork they had produced, Polmanteer and Hollen successfully listed and sold the home to real estate investors and sold it for $200,000 (N306,850,000).

However, the problem started for them when they wanted to collect the money because they were paid in cheques.

They ran into trouble when they went to cash the cheques because they were written in the names of the original owners of the house.

Those who sold the house ran into problems when they wanted to cash the cheque. Photo credit: ABC15 Arizona.

Speaking to ABC15, D’Andrea Turner said the house was sold without her knowledge. She said the two persons actually stole the house.

According to her, they did not only move in but successfully posed as her and had the building sold to unsuspecting real estate buyers.

She told ABC15:

“It feels so surreal. I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone. Really, I didn’t even think something like this could happen. Squatters stole my house. They actually moved in, posed as me, and sold my house.”

When she saw the documents which had changed including her signature, she was surprised.

She said, as quoted by the New York Post:

“That is not my name, and that’s not my signature. How does this happen? At what point did someone not do their job?”

The alleged culprits, Polmanteer and Hollen have been nabbed and they are now awaiting trial.

