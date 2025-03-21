A Nigerian lady who is currently undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared what happened in her class

A Nigerian boy is trending online because of what he used his teacher's phone to record in class.

The teacher who owned the phone is a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In the video she posted, Adeleke Adedolapo said she had left her phone in class to charge, but she went out for something else.

Adeleke works in the school where she is posted as a place of primary assignment.

When she returned, she saw that her students had used her phone to record their Jackie Chan skills.

In the video the students recorded, one of them was seen jumping up and throwing his likes as if he were acting in a movie.

The boy's video was recorded in slow motion, making it look cinematic and professional.

People who saw the video praised the boy for his skills while some referred to him as Jackie Chan.

The video is captioned:

"You left your phone in the class just to come back and meet this."

However some people argued that it was the teacher who used her hands to record the video for the child.

She insisted it was the students who did the recording and that she only saw it when she returned to the class.

She said:

"Nah..I was charging in their class and I left my phone there."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students used their teacher's phone to record video

@nuelverse said:

"Shaolin Temple ẹ da!, yi yí yii."

@Danzyope@234 said:

"The boy try ooh."

@Omahlay/Godwin said:

"Na Lie! Aswear na you video am."

@Omotoodun said:

"Oshey Jackie Chan."

@Leemarh_luxe said:

"I hope say he no give your phone uppercut like this."

@Precious said:

"Jet LI in Nigeria."

@ola lakan said:

"The boy they among the people wey dey fight corruption."

@CXZ3th said:

"That's some Jackie Chan sh!t right there."

@Darlington Okebugwu said:

"No wonder him don patch sokoto."

@Conquest said:

"Make this boy no just catch you o."

@Diamond said:

"Lol omo this boy get steeze."

@Ayokaakewi said:

"Nigeria Jackie Chan."

@yunusrasheedat said:

"Pele baby ur phone sha no brake."

@Nollywood Hero said:

"Send him to Thailand 2-3years and forget."

