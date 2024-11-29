A Nigerian lady who's based abroad thought it wise to surprise her beautiful mother on her 60th birthday

The young lady boarded a flight back to Nigeria to attend the woman's birthday party without informing anyone

Upon seeing her, everyone was so shocked and excited as they exchanged hugs with the mum almost in tears

A heartwarming surprise was in store for a Nigerian mother as she celebrated a major milestone, her 60th birthday.

Unknown to her, her daughter had been planning a secret trip from abroad to mark the special occasion.

Lady pays surprise visit to mum who turned 60 Photo credit: @mairoposh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady arrives Nigeria to celebrate mum's birthday

The daughter, who shared her experience on TikTok under the handle @mairoposh, had managed to keep her trip under wraps until the big reveal.

As she arrived at the birthday party, the room erupted in a mixture of shock, excitement, and joy.

Her mother, overwhelmed with emotion, was seen exchanging tearful hugs with her daughter.

The surprise was a resounding success, with the daughter's gesture clearly touching the hearts of all present.

As the celebration continued, the daughter took to the dance floor, where she showered her mother with money amidst cheers and applause from the guests.

"Get ready with me to surprise my family in Nigeria for my mum's 60th birthday. Hello Nigeria. My mum could not believe," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady surprises mum on birthday

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional video.

@Mjay said:

"Imagine my mum said she want to relax nd she has been relaxing since 2020 nd never wake up to celebrate her birthday."

@Yaolak stated:

"Live Long mum. May Almighty Allah continue to Honey your life."

@Abijet properties said:

"We planned it together ni fah, but she later surprised me, Omo lile."

@Hajia_Aminat_MustyWifey said:

"This is so beautiful! mummy ma pe fun wa Bijahi Rosulullah. good job sis."

@Sheri said:

"Happy birthday continue to eat the fruits of your labour in good health and peace of mind inshallah."

@Taibat Mahmud said:

"May Allah be pleased with her, May the rest of her life be the best. congratulations ma'am."

@SweetMeenah said:

"Happy birthday to her many more years to celebrate Inshallah. I’ll surely surprise my dad too one day like this since my mom is late. I pray death don’t cut the long story short."

@Ibrahim Salamat Ibrahim commented:

"Hapi birthday mum I pray am able to dis for my parents too nd my children do for me as well."

@Akande oluwatoyin added:

"Congratulations mummy may you continue to reap the fruits of your labour in good health."

@lollyp081 added:

"Congratulations to mama, more meaningful existence to her in sound health. Continue to reap the fruit of your labour in wealth mumsy."

Watch the video below:

Woman overjoyed as mum lands in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman living in the United Kingdom shared the moment her mother arrived overseas to see her family.

In the heartwarming video, the woman expressed herp overwhelming joy after her mother arrived at the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng