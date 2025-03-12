A Nigerian lady and her husband have calculated the amount of money they spent on their wedding

The lady said she and her husband had a civil wedding and spent a total of N430,500 on accessories and refreshments

According to the lady, food and refreshment during the wedding took N52,000 while her husband's suit cost N60,000

A Nigerian lady and her husband have shared how much it cost them to do their civil wedding.

After their wedding, the couple took to social media to tell netizens how much money they spent in accessories and food.

Couple spends N435,500 for their court wedding in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@ubanee4.

In the video posted by Ubanee, the lady said her husband's suit cost N60,000 while his tie was bought for N1500.

Also, her husband wore a shirt that was bought for N4000, and a shoe that costs N30,000, bringing the total cost of his accessories to N95,500.

On the other hand, her own accessories alone gulped N225,000 as she had more things to spend money on.

A breakdown of her expenditure shows that she made her hair for N77,000 while her make-up was N50,000.

How much is court wedding in Nigeria?

She got her nails installed for N3000, while bouquei, fascinator and jewelry took N15,500.

The bride's makeup and hair installation cost N50,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@ubanee4.

She bought her shoes at the cost of N33,000 while the white wedding gown cost N16,000.

Instead of hiring a luxurious car, the couple took a Bolt ride to and fro the wedding venue, paying N18,000.

After signing the dotted lines, the paid N10,000 for change of name, and N30,000 for the marriage registration fee.

To entertain guests at a brief ceremony, the couple bought food and refreshments for N52,000.

Altogther, they spend N400,0000 for their civil wedding.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple holds their court wedding

@EMY DN said:

"Your 10th year anniversary is going to be in a grand style."

@Debbysweet said:

"Guys I don calculate am, total is 400,500k, I get time 2day."

@MaTTino said:

"I even planned more than this but she said no that she wanted something very big ...and everything ended ..... I'm now on search again l must marry this year ........God help me to find a woman like this."

@Qwindira said:

"400,50k is even expensive mine won't pass 100k."

@DollaGem said:

"It's the same gown I wore on my profile picture, that I wore on my civil wedding, just 9k packing gel 1,500, shoe 4k, make up 5k, bouquet 4k."

@Sarafina said:

"The simple wedding I want. I no get dat energy to dance and hug people from morning till evening."

