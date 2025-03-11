A Nigerian lady who travelled to Rwanda decided to enter a market there and compare the prices of foodstuffs

The lady wanted to know if the prices of foodstuff in Rwanda are more expensive than what is obtainable in Nigeria

She visited the Kimironko Market, Kigali, where she asked the prices of things like rice, tomatoes, and many more

A Nigerian lady travelled to Rwanda, where she decided to compare the prices of food items there and in Nigeria.

The lady was in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, where she entered a market there and asked the prices of some food items.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Heynikeh, said she visited the Kimironko Market, Kigali.

According to her, onions, tomatoes, chicken, beef and other food items are measured and sold in kilograms.

Heynikeh said she discovered that a crate of eggs is sold for 4500RWF, which is about N4,900.

She said 1kg of onion goes for 800RWF, which is N885, and 1kg of tomatoes goes for 1000RWF, which is N1100.

The tourist said one can of saddine is sold for 2000RWF in Rwanda, which is about N2200.

The lady said she discovered that beef is more expensive than chicken in Rwanda.

She said:

"I visited the largest market in Kigali and one thing I noticed is that they sell many items by measuring them in kg. Onions, tomatoes, plantain, okra, even bananas and plantains. Also, chicken is so much cheaper than beef. The market is extremely orderly and easy to navigate and the traders are super friendly. Also, remember that Rwanda is eco-friendly so you’re going to be given your items in paper bags and not plastic bags."

According to online sources, a crate of eggs in Nigeria is currently sold at N6000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience in Rwand

@edetrhinelander22 said:

"Fun fact: Nigeria has the most cheapest standard of living in the entire Africa."

@chukwuemekamoses6 said:

"In Togo sardines are sold for 450cfa(#1100) and 1ltr of grandnut oil goes for 1500cfa(#3800). things are costly here than Nigeria and Rwanda."

@Oluwatomisin said:

"Honestl,y I’ll say it’s relatively the same with some items cheaper than what we have here."

@yinkakarim150 said:

"The problem with Nigeria especially now, workers salary and wages are poor."

@rechieighodaro said:

"Its about the same with Nigeria, just a little difference of N100 naira or #150 naira going by the exchange rate."

@Arlington said:

"We can only judge if we know their average earnings. Relativity of earnings to expenditure determines where goods and services are cheaper or more expensive."

Source: Legit.ng