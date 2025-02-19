A Nigerian woman said kids who move to Canada from Nigeria are usually ahead of the children they meet there

According to her, while schools in Nigeria are highly aggressive, their counterparts in Canada take things easy

She said teachers in Canada usually tell Nigerian parents who migrated to Canada that their kids are ahead of the class

Abroad-based lady is of the opinion that Nigerian kindergarten schools are more aggressive than their Canadian counterparts.

According to the lady, she observed that each time a Nigerian child comes from Nigeria to enrol in a children's school in Canada, they are usually ahead of the class.

Seyi Obasi said Nigerian children are ahead of their classmates in Canadian schools. Photo credit: TikTok/Seyi Obasi and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video post she made on TikTok, Seyi Obasi said the schools in Nigeria are more aggressive in handling children.

She said schools in Canada take things easy according to the age of the child.

Seyi said when children come from Nigeria to enrol in Canadian schools, their teacher notices they want to do more work.

Seyi Obasi said children in Nigerian schools do a lot of work. Photo credit: TikTok/Seyi Obasi.

She noted that in Canada, the workload for the children is not much, unlike in Nigeria where they children go to school and come home with so much homework.

"Have you noticed that when Nigerian children come to Canada and start school, they are always ahead of their classmates, especially in maths and science. Have you noticed it? Canadian schools is 'jeje'. Back home, our children will bring assignments home, carry plenty books to school that their shoulders would even be paining them from the load of the books that we give them. But here in Canada, they just put one laptop in their bag and go to school and they don't come home with any homework. That is why when our children come from Nigeria and start school in Canada, the class teacher is always saying 'your child is ahead of others, your child is wanting to do more work.' I always tell them, please, give him something harder to do, give him more work. Becaude Canadian school is according to age. A lot of times, when our children come, they have to drop one or two classes, which is sad for the child; but well, that is how the Canadian system works."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Seyi Obasi's post

@NG said:

"This means Nigeria's education system is better. just the infrastructure is poor."

@bisonlewis said:

"That same Nigerian system is what has helped them. let's be proud of our country."

@bollington said:

"I'm still struggling with this, my fear is that it will make my children laid back, they are always coming home with gifts for being best in this and that, giving them a false sense of being outstanding."

Lady and his family relocates to Canada

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a family that has lived in the UK for two years decided to move to Canada, and they have shared a video of their journey.

In a post made on TikTok, Ayaolaa said she and her family took a leap to start a new life in Canada after having a wonderful time in the UK.

Ayaolaa noted that she and her family got a better offer in Canada, where they would become permanent residents.

