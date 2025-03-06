House Agent in Lagos Shows Nigerian Lady Apartment With Pillar in Middle of Room
- A Nigerian lady who was looking for an apartment to rent in Lagos has shared what an agent showed her
- The lady said the Lagos house agent is based in Abule-Egba, and the house he showed to her is trending online
- The video which she posted on TikTok showed that the Abule-Egba house agent showed her a room with a pillar in the middle
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady said she is looking for a house to rent in Lagos and an agent took her to one apartment in Abule-Egba.
The lady said the Abule-Egba house agent took her to an apartment and she decided to share the video online.
In the video which she posted on TikTok, the lady, @nhuelah542 said the apartment was crazy.
The video shows that there is a big pillar in the middle of the small room, making it narrow.
Many people who saw the video wondered why the landlord of the house decided to leave a pillar in the middle of the room.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady shows room an agent took her to
@phaary said:
"The pillar is for game, incase you want to do opo kale oo."
@Adeshina said:
"Na mosque you wan rent oo, sha pray make light good for night, cos that pillar go send you go hospital oo."
@bAsH said:
"E don come with stri.pper pole. Them suppose charge you extra. Even lekki house no get stri.pper pole."
@Big Series 🇺🇸001 said:
"Abeg if you wake up for night no run ooo buy helmet and thank me later."
@Temmie said:
"They put pillar in case you want to do who is in the garden."
@Delish said:
"I swear I was shown this house while searching for one too."
@Bella’s hair said:
"The toilet na throwback."
@His vessel said:
"Hurry up pay oh… they get like 5 people wey wan collect that house if you no do fast."
@ADEKEMI said:
"Why pillar con plenty for the house pillar for room and toilet…Abeg na room be that one?"
@Gustavo Harladewura said:
"The pillar is your tv console."
@Jay-cool Official said:
"Them fit even still tell you say once you make payment them go commot the pillar for you."
@ABIKE said:
"Wetin Dey pain me be say nah ur window they buried someone."
@TIMI said:
"Agent don carry me go underground. I asked him that day can you stay here or your children’s."
@Bj Outfit said:
"Wetin happen? NEPA poll Dey inside your room ni."
Lady who visited his crush's room shares what she saw
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady paid a first-time visit to a man she had a crush on and recorded a video of his room.
The man lives in a one-room apartment, which was not well arranged at the time the lady visited him.
Apart from not being well-arranged, the lady saw a cat in the room, but she failed to show the man's face.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.