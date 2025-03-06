A Nigerian lady who was looking for an apartment to rent in Lagos has shared what an agent showed her

The lady said the Lagos house agent is based in Abule-Egba, and the house he showed to her is trending online

The video which she posted on TikTok showed that the Abule-Egba house agent showed her a room with a pillar in the middle

A Nigerian lady said she is looking for a house to rent in Lagos and an agent took her to one apartment in Abule-Egba.

The lady said the Abule-Egba house agent took her to an apartment and she decided to share the video online.

In the video which she posted on TikTok, the lady, @nhuelah542 said the apartment was crazy.

The video shows that there is a big pillar in the middle of the small room, making it narrow.

Many people who saw the video wondered why the landlord of the house decided to leave a pillar in the middle of the room.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows room an agent took her to

@phaary said:

"The pillar is for game, incase you want to do opo kale oo."

@Adeshina said:

"Na mosque you wan rent oo, sha pray make light good for night, cos that pillar go send you go hospital oo."

@bAsH said:

"E don come with stri.pper pole. Them suppose charge you extra. Even lekki house no get stri.pper pole."

@Big Series 🇺🇸001 said:

"Abeg if you wake up for night no run ooo buy helmet and thank me later."

@Temmie said:

"They put pillar in case you want to do who is in the garden."

@Delish said:

"I swear I was shown this house while searching for one too."

@Bella’s hair said:

"The toilet na throwback."

@His vessel said:

"Hurry up pay oh… they get like 5 people wey wan collect that house if you no do fast."

@ADEKEMI said:

"Why pillar con plenty for the house pillar for room and toilet…Abeg na room be that one?"

@Gustavo Harladewura said:

"The pillar is your tv console."

@Jay-cool Official said:

"Them fit even still tell you say once you make payment them go commot the pillar for you."

@ABIKE said:

"Wetin Dey pain me be say nah ur window they buried someone."

@TIMI said:

"Agent don carry me go underground. I asked him that day can you stay here or your children’s."

@Bj Outfit said:

"Wetin happen? NEPA poll Dey inside your room ni."

