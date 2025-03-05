Most African cultures and traditional institutions are male-dominated, but in the Igboland, women are a force to be reckoned with and are no push-overs.

In present day Nigeria, Igboland comprise the southeastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Northern Delta and Rivers states, and the most prominent traditional institution for Igbo women is the Umuada.

The Umuada group is a forum designed to protect the interests of Igbo women. Photo Credit: The Sun Nigeria

While there is no official single date for the formation of the Umuada group, it is believed to have dated as far back as the pre-colonial era in Igboland.

However, in 1998, the modern and organized Umuada group, encompassing various Umuada groups across Igboland, was formed.

Legit.ng gathered that the founder of the Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora group is Lolo Kate Ezeofor.

Meaning of Umuada

Umuada is a compound, collective noun formed from “ụmụ” and “ada.“ While "ada" means "daughter", "umu" is a plural prefix that refers to "many".

Every Igbo woman is considered an "ada" of a particular community and is seen as such for the rest of her life. While it is usually used for the first daughter in a family, "ada" means a female child. Umuada connotes daughters of the soil.

The first daughter in Igbo means "adaobi". According to Uiulosangeles, it is known as Umuokpu in some parts of Anambra state and called Ndimgboto in parts of Imo state.

Membership of Umuada

Whether old, young, single, married or separated, it is the right of every Igbo woman to belong to a society of native daughters (Otu Umuada).

Umuada membership is the right of all female born of the same lineage. In other words, membership of the group is conferred from the father's side.

A lady remains an "ada" of her father's community even if she marries from another village or town.

The Umuada group is a very respected female institution in Igboland. Photo Credit: Umu Igbo Unite

Roles of Umuada in families and society

The Umuada group are peacemakers and resolve disputes in homes.

The traditional ruler of Ogbor Community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Matthew Oweni, told Vanguard News that members of the group speak and stand for truth and that is why they are usually invited to resolve disputes. In his words:

“...Another important thing the Umuada do is whenever there is dispute in the family, they are invited to settle the matter. I am talking of the Umuada that speak the truth.

“We give so much respect to them because they stand for truth and uprightness. However, some of them do not say the truth.

“I remember when we abolished Osu caste system, the Umuada were there to assist us achieve it. They must be there. What they do is to speak in affirmation for the abolishment of the Osu caste; this is to fulfill both the physical and spiritual demands that all us have agreed to abolish the Osu caste practices."

Apart from dispute resolution, the Umuada group are also saddled with the responsibility of disciplining disobedient relatives' wives.

The group also enthrones peace in the family and communities, and in modern times carry out humanitarian activities that not only impact women.

At weddings, they might disrupt proceedings if they don't get their dues.

Umuada creates scene at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a drama played out at a traditional wedding after the Umuada group stopped the bride from taking palm wine to her groom.

An eyewitness, who shared a video of the incident online, attributed the Umuada group's behaviour to them not getting what was due to them.

The group plays a key role during weddings and is settled during bride price payments. Umuada is also known as Umuokpu in some parts of Anambra State and Ndimgboto in some parts of Imo State.

