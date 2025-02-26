There was a drama at a traditional wedding in the southeast as the Umuada group prevented a bride from giving palm wine to the groom

The group's action sparked a debate on social media, with many wondering why they weren't settled in the first place

Umuada group caused a stir at a traditional wedding as they stopped a bride from giving palm wine to her groom.

A lady who reported the incident on social media via a video wondered if their action was justifiable.

The Umuada stopped the bride from taking palm wine to the groom. Photo Credit: @official_diamondbliss

In her words:

"What do you think ??? Is it justifiable ???"

In a Tiktok post, she said the group stopped the bride because they had not been settled.

Some women were seen in a shouting match in the video.

Epic moment Umuada stopped bride from taking palm wine to the groom. Photo Credit: @official_diamondbliss

Understanding Umuada

According to Art by Rewa, Umuada is a collective term for all first daughters and is formed from two Igbo words: Umu and Ada.

"Umu" is a generic plural word that implies many, while "ada" means daughter.

It is a sociopolitical institution in Igbo culture that plays a role in conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and development.

The group play a key role during weddings and are settled during bride price payments. Umuada is also known as Umuokpu in some parts of Anambra State and Ndimgboto in some parts of Imo State.

Reactions trail umuada's drama at wedding

M❣️I❣️M❣️I said:

"Hm those people nah wahala the same happened during my cousin sis traditional marriage. Omo their list must complete nah so them Dey do."

UJU BABY 💯❤️ said:

"When I do my own 2days before my dad ask them what Dey needed o,on that very day everything was delivered to them I hate embarrassment Iswear them too do."

Cęlebrity_Thriftquin👑❤️ said:

"Let them do what is right...tradition has been there for ages...to avoid unnecessary drama."

NGOZI✨ said:

"E better make umunna list no complete than make umuada own no complete those people no care and if you wan do strong head for them they will ruin your day no be memes."

Cynthia said:

"Thank God say na Anambra, if na IMO state now we no go hear word, una see say this thing dey everywhere?"

sofiaujunwa said:

"If umuada re not settled u neva start..so their parents no tell them Abi they think they can escape them."

B__ekee said:

"Una like stress,you suppose to consult with them before the marriage,and pay any outstanding you are owing them, to avoid embarrassment."

Brownie🤎🤎 said:

"People wey no join hand train you wan reap for where dem no sow. We need to abolish some traditional things and let people be."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a drama ensued at a wedding after a groom refused the palm wine his bride gave him and poured it on the ground.

Groom rejects bride's palm wine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had rejected the palm wine his bride offered him during their traditional wedding.

During the act, the groom opted not to drink from the palm wine. Instead, he poured it out and placed money in the emptied vessel before presenting it back to his betrothed.

The groom's action generated mixed responses on social media, with some speculating about concerns of potential poisoning by unidentified individuals.

