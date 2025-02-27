A Nigerian woman who was watching a Nollywood movie got so engrossed in it that she cried like a child

In a video trending online, the woman was seen crying while watching the movie in a room where her granddaughter was also present

Even though her granddaughter reminded her that it was just a movie, the woman continued crying

A Nigerian woman was watching a movie and it got her emotions so bad that she had to cry like a baby.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman was heard weeping profusely as if it was happening in reality.

A woman cries profusely while watching a movie. Photo credit: TikTok/@olammaandmummy.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @olammaandmummy, the woman was wailing over what was happening in the movie.

It appeared something bad was happening to the major character and she found it highly distressing.

Her granddaughter who was also present in the room and seeing the movie with her reminded her that it was just a movie and that the events were not happening in real life. She did not listen as she continued to weep while watching the movie.

When asked the title of the movie her grandmother was watching, the lady said it was titled "Agony of Amanda."

The woman likes watching emotional movies and ends up crying. Photo credit: TikTok/@olammaandmummy.

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned:

"My grandmother is seriously crying while watching emotional African movie."

Some people in the comment section told the lady to stop her grandmother from watching such movies so that she would not cry so much.

However, she said these were the kind of movies her grandmother liked to watch always.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman cries as she watches Nigerian movie

@Joniboi said:

"My own mother go the ask me questions like say na me write the script."

@Christine odawa said:

"Don't do this again plz at list coco melon can put smile on her face."

@Bibugma Mary said:

"This woman is so emotional next time give her comedy don't let her BP rise."

@Ohie Ahme said:

"My mom was watching this movie yesterday, when I noticed the too much emotions I connected Netflix and put vampire movie. She run go room."

@chinwe daniel said:

"The film is very emotional I cried watching it yesterday."

@Rakel said:

"My mom did the same thing before she died. she will always curse patient ozorkwo."

@Chef NutriBites said:

"If I tell my own mom to come holiday and enjoy small she go say no she dey go farm igbute akwu."

@Dynamic Favour Interiors said:

"That movie reminded her of something I guess."

@MINE said:

"Na yesterday movie it’s an emotional movie."

Mother and her daughter trend online over their throwback photo

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady shared photos of her mother and herself when she was still a very little baby being carried around.

The lady poses the childhood photo alongside a present one which shows she has now grown into a woman.

What made the post more interesting is that she has also become a qualified nurse like her mother.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng