A Nigerian woman has shared her excitement on social media after her family acquired a home in the United Kingdom

In a video, the woman showed off the stunning house which they acquired just one year after moving to the UK

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her family

A heartwarming video shared on social media showed the joy of a Nigerian woman as her family acquired their dream home in the United Kingdom.

The family's achievement was all the more impressive, given that they had only relocated to the UK a year prior.

Nigerian family buys house in UK after 1 year Photo credit: @habibiii_22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off family's new house in UK

The video, posted by @habibiii_22 on TikTok, captured the family's stunning new residence abroad.

Netizens were highly captivated by the property's unique design and spacious surrounding.

Having navigated the challenges of relocating to a new country, they had clearly thrived in their new environment in just one year.

The video's caption read:

"After one year in the UK as a COS holder we decided to buy our own home."

Nigerian woman happily flaunts family's house in UK Photo credit: @habibiii_22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as woman shows off new home abroad

TikTok users congratulated the family in the comments section over their amazing achievement.

@PRINCE SMITH said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Mayowa Ayomide said:

"Congratulations."

@Akorede Apalara Temmy said:

"Congratulations more wins insha Allah bikudiratullahi."

@dunnie said:

"Congratulations sis."

@Kristy akom said:

"Congratulations to you my dear."

@ashabimi1010UGC said:

"Congratulations."

@mummcy Adam reacted:

"Congratulations my sister more of it ijn."

@habibiii said:

"Thanks sis am so sorry sis, I will call you soon have been busy."

@Life As Lydia added:

"Congratulations."

@suliaaa said:

"One day I pray that God also grants my desire to own a house I am tired of this suffering I want to also taste good life my mates that own houses don't have two heads God please answer my prayers I beg you."

@angelicaaa reacted:

"I tap into this blessing for my brother's and my man may God Almighty remember them and give them good money."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

Source: Legit.ng