A teacher asked her pupils to draw an image of her and they later submitted some hilarious images to her

The lady could not keep the images to herself as she shared them on social media for her followers to see

Many people who saw the images took to the comments section of the video to laugh but some appreciated the kids

A teacher told her pupils to draw her and they went about the assignment the best way they could.

The lady told the children in her class to make images of her using their pencils and paper and they delivered.

The teacher was surprised after seeing images submitted by the pupils. Photo credit: TikTok/Vanessa Baotemaa.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by Vanessa Boatemaa, the babies did all they could and handed the assignment to their teacher.

One after the other, they opened their work for the teacher to assess.

When the lady saw what the children drew, she could not help but laugh. She could not keep the images to herself alone.

The lady was amazed by the images her pupils submitted. Photo credit: TikTok/@vanessaboatemaa2.

Source: TikTok

Vanessa shared the images on TikTok to show social media users what her pupils drew.

The video is captioned:

"I asked my students to draw me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as teacher asks school children to draw her

@Betty said:

"Nobody is talking about how beautiful and handsome the kids are."

@Beautiful tree said:

"They are even proud of themselves o."

@adjoaakyeampong said:

"Triangle, square and trapezium madam,"

@PerFect MimiGold said:

"Separate that last two. They dey copy each other."

@Sally said:

"I will not make this mistake..as a creative art teacher I have asked them to draw other teachers ,evn if I ask them to draw their favorite teacher I warn them not to draw me."

@trust nobody said:

"What I love on this video is kids are so happy and confident,it means their teacher is loving and parenting them well,so friendly teacher."

@Lilian Kelly said:

"The way the kids all laughing with u show much u take care of dem."

@Olufunmi101 said:

"The last two kids no be your student. I think they want to revenge you, cos why."

@okaimykeal said

"You haven't seen anything yet. Next time you won't asked them to draw you."

@GORDON D said:

"Them no wan pity your pant. See as your legs separate from each other like Jude celebration."

@magdalenevivy said:

"I don't try this in my class o it's either yourself, parents or friends.,"

@Tinohlion said:

"Sir down with them and settle any beef you have with them especially the last two."

School boy gets N250k after dancing with business woman

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian boy was going to school early in the morning and he saw a lady dancing in front of her shop.

The boy joined the dance without hesitation, and this impressed the businesswoman and other social media users.

Meanwhile, social media users who saw the dance started donating money to the boy who has received cash gifs of up to N250k.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng