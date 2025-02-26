A lady has shared her sadness after hearing that US President, Donald Trump was creating a gold card for the rich

The lady said the decision by the president to create the card was outrageous given that it is expensive and exclusive for rich people

Donald Trump had said the American Gold Card would cost $5 million and it would have a pathway to citizenship

A lady has called out the president of the United States, Donald Trump over his new immigration policy.

The lady's angry reaction comes after Donald Trump announced the introduction of a new pathway to citizenship.

The lady shared her opinion about the newly-announced American Gold Card. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcbeanimmigrationlaw and Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla.

Source: UGC

Trump had said he was introducing what he called the American Gold Card which is available for people who could afford it.

According to the president, those willing to invest in America and create jobs would have to cough out $5 million (N7.4 billion) for the card.

Once they are issued with the card, they could go on and become citizens of the United States provided other criteria were met.

The lady said the new American Gold Card is for the rich. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcbeanimmigrationlaw and Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN.

Source: UGC

This decision attracted the reaction of a lady who made a video criticising the policy on TikTok,

In her video, the lady who works at Mcbean Immigration Law said the decision by the president was outrageous.

A lot of people who reacted to her post said it was like the citizen of the United States is being offered for sale.

She said:

"I'm lost for words, but this thing is going to be rolled out in two weeks. I have so many questions about how this would even work, obviously and what authority he even has to issue a green card to this new class of people who would become eligible for it primarily by buying it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Trump's $5 million Gold Card

@black lily said:

"America is for sale."

@Innaabakars said:

"We haven’t see anything yet, still more to come."

@ɓlacka 101 said:

"Why would someone leave their country if they have 5 million US dollars?"

@The Multiservice Queen said:

"So the war is really amongst the poor?"

@Shakil Chowdhury said:

"The ppl he hates the most .. the Mexican cartel .. got that in their back pockets."

@Nashe said:

"America the Great, must be a hard time now to be American. Canada welcomes you."

@Rhi Rhi Go hard said:

"I would take this money and be rich in my country."

@embrosie said:

"Why would anyone who can afford this card pay that much to live, out of alll places, in the United States."

@Maria McDermott892 said:

"Five years waiting from the time one get a green card and is deemed eligible to apply for a citenship. How is this fair?"

Lady sacked from her job in USA

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady said she lost her job after the Trump Administration started laying off staff in some federal bodies.

The lady said she works with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and that the lay-offs in the body affected her.

The lady who shared a video on TikTok worked at the IRS as a probationary staff but she has been asked to go.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng