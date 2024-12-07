During a little girl's photo shoot, a photographer and his staff shouted at the top of their voices to get her attention

In a hilarious video, all of them including the girl's mother screamed at intervals when it seemed the girl was beginning to get distracted

Social media users who came across the video shared their similar experiences during their child's photo shoot

A hilarious video has surfaced online, showcasing the hilarious method employed by a photographer and his team to capture the attention of a little girl during a photo shoot.

The funny clip showed the photographer, his staff, and even the girl's mother shouting at the top of their lungs in a bid to keep the child focused.

Funny drama erupts during little girl's photo shoot

In the video shared on TikTok by @kirapayton16, the girl's mother, provided a glimpse into the often-chaotic world of child photography.

The video showed the team's creative approach to keeping the little girl engaged, with their loud shouts and screams punctuating the air at regular intervals.

In the end, the team's effort seemed to pay off as the girl's attention was gradually maintained throughout the shoot.

"If you no craze for baby shoot, make I know why. Full photography Academy turn wolf," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail clip from little girl's photo shoot

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, many of whom shared their similar experiences of photographing young children.

@Poptartsxx asked:

"What is screaming going to do?"

@Katrina L. Swan said:

"The camera man knows what puts food on his table."

@Iamjessie said:

"She no send una, even with all this noise."

@BÄÐ-BØÌ said:

"A guy commented on my post,a girl replied him,he replied again, they were about to fall in love and I deleted my post immediately."

@Mildred Beauty Gallery said:

"Urs is even better, my daughter show I, my frnd,and camera man shege. we went for shoot she started sleeping we had to wait for her to finish sleeping b4 we started photoshoots. Kids are funny."

@Rablink said:

"Photographer will even make the child get scared."

@Cake Harmony said:

"My brother's wife started crying during her baby shoot after a whole lot of money."

@NURSE ADE said:

"Wahala wa ooo these children will bring out part you didn't know exist in you."

@user3903741638883 added:

"Omo. I seriously can't stop laughing to be s mother is not easy ohhh. No wonder they charge higher for 1yr studio dan adult."

Little girl's photo shoot goes viral

