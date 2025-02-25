A lady shared some interesting photos of herself and her grandmother, showing how far they have come in life

The photos showed the lady when she was still a child of just three months old and her grandmother was holding her

Now, the lady has grown to become 19 years old while her grandmother has become 91 years old

A lady showed some old photos she took with her grandmother when she was still a child.

The lady posted the photos on TikTok where it caught the attention of netizens and melted a lot of hearts.

Many people who saw the photos said they reminded them of their own grandparents.

In the first photo posted by Lindelwa, she was still three months old and her grandmother was holding her.

In that old photo, her grandmother was 73-years-old. When Lindelwa was three years old, her grandmother was 76.

In their recent photo, Lindelwa said she was 19 years old while her grandmother has become 91.

But according to the caption of the video, Lindelwa is now 22 while her grandmother is 93.

She has now grown into a young lady while her grandmother continues to age gracefully.

She said:

"My first love. We are now 93 and 22."

See some reactions to the post below:

@Ella said:

"I want to be this stubborn when it comes to aging."

@Boitumelo said:

"This is how blessed I would like to be."

@Mantshaboredom said:

"She looks like peace."

@Smakie_Tsholo said:

"Tried this trend with my late dad. Yoh I had views with no likes ... Mara we move."

@Sonny Ndala's laundry service said:

"Wait dear are you my relative? That's my grandma as well."

@Rapelang said:

"The most beautiful post I've seen on tik tok today. Granny is beautiful."

@_kingscott said:

"Cherish her …I lost mine this year 20th Jan she was 88. I miss her everyday. Grandmothers are the best."

@Narissa said:

"This is how I want my mom to live until she's 100 or 200 years old in the name of Jesus."

@Rosemary said:

"That's a graceful ageing. See her rosy cheeks at her 90s."

@Kgaugelo Mmahlame said:

"My grandmother is 95 years old and she can't walk. And she is turning 96 this year."

@kuello_hair said:

"You’re so blessed!!! Also beautiful both you and makhulu."

@Funeka Lefera said:

"You are blessed. my maternal grandmother did not even reach 60. I was 16 when she passed. My ride or die."

Woman and her husband share throwback photo

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman and her husband inspired a lot of comments on TikTok after sharing old photos.

The throwback pics showed the man and his wife when they just got married and started bearing children.

The more recent photos showed the couple with their children and a new house as they celebrated 12 years together.

