A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with emotions after singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, visited her workplace

She made a video of the moment the Afrobeats singer walked into her place of work with his entourage

Fans of the singer expressed excitement over the video she posted, with some noting something else

A lady, @debbs_10, was starstruck after seeing singer Wizkid at her place of work in Lekki, Lagos.

The Afrobeats singer entered the lady's workplace with his entourage, which included Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi.

The lady did not seem to notice the Laho crooner as she was fixated on Wizkid, who acknowledged her reaction with a head raise.

"BIG WIZ visited my workplace @abovelifestyle_lekki if u’re nt here u’re missing out," the lady wrote while sharing the video on TikTok.

Fans of Wizkid reacted with excitement to the lady's video. People marvelled that the lady did not recognise Shallipopi's presence.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to video of Wizkid

Mř ĶĒĻĻÝ 👨‍🦯’👨‍🦯‍➡️ said:

"Try get money na 2 celebrate Dey there but na one them video pass and na one name she called for the video."

Dee~Dee~Wizkid💙🦅❤️ said:

"Na her first video dis way get d highest like oh 😂😂😂don’t play with Wiz na why she pin am."

Anthony Black said:

"Sorry what type of iPhone you take do this video like the camera 🥰super clean."

ÈMPÈRÔR_MÈÉk👑🌍🦅 said:

"Everyone was Wizkid fans na, until giveaway spoil everything, tell me who go talk say ee no stand Wizkid from the beginning but the talk na another day."

jenny_xx9 said:

"30bg biggest fan sef dey feel am😂😂BIGGEST BIRD."

Nancy ✨🧸 said:

"If I'm the one he looked at like that😭😫 I'm following him home."

oghosa🥰💯✅ said:

"First of where do u work? secondly am good at cleaning even if na to dey mop ground I active."

BoY LuCiÐ💚🦅 said:

"I really like how you no really send Shallipopi papa."

