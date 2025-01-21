A Nigerian man has regretted the fact that he used his money to buy a parcel of land instead of buying a car

He said at the time he wanted to buy the parcle of land, a 2008 Toyota Corolla Sport car was offered to him at N1 million

However, he saw a post advertising the same car for N9 million, making him to regret his earlier decision not to buy

A man is now regretting the fact that he did not buy a car when it was cheaply offered to him.

According to the man, instead of buying a car, he had used his money to buy a parcle of land.

Baba said instead of a car, he bought a parcel of land. Photo credit: X/Baba and Autorush.

In a post he made on X, Baba said as at the time, he would have been able to buy a Toyota car for N1 million.

However, he recently realised that the same 2008 Toyota Corolla Sport car he would have bought for N1 million is now being sold at N9 million.

He saw a post on X advertising the car for the cost of N9 million.

Baba said the parcel of land he bought in 2020 was still in the bush and he has not been able to develop it.

His words:

"Car whey I suppose don buy 2020 for 1m toks. I carry money go buy land base on say nah my first 1m and I thought I don’t need car yet… fast forward to today. The land self still dey bush ooh."

His post sparked a debate on X between those who are in favour of buying a car and those who favoured a parcel of land.

Others simply said he was telling lies, noting that the car in question would have cost more than a million naira in 2020.

See his post below:

Reactions as man retrets not buying a car in 202

@zaddde_yo said:

"N1 million in 2020 na big lie bro."

@SuleimanEvuti3 said:

"I dey plan buy car now but people just dey discourage me."

@EzekielCaleb said:

"I still cannot sell the land for 2M after 5yrs."

@buchi_ar said:

"Buying land wey put me for problem be my biggest regret and nah still during 2020/2021. Till today any time I remembered that I could have used that money to buy car, I go just dey vex. The one way dey break my heart be say my causin tell me to buy his Es350."

@zzz_juwon said:

"I bought Toyota muscle for 2m in 2020 toks. Best decision of my life."

@UncleOsas_ said:

"Between then and now, you for done use over 1M take fix issues for this car."

@SamuelAdeo4394 said:

"Lease the land to me make I farm on it. Deal?"

