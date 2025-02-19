A young boy has received accolades from netizens on the TikTok app after breaking a Guinness World Record in mathematics

The brilliant boy, Aaryan Shukla, now holds the record for the fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers correctly

A practical video shared on TikTok showed the moment Aaryan carried out the task and finished adding 100 numbers in 30.9 seconds

An impressive calculation of arithmetic has earned a young boy praises online after he broke a Guinness World Record.

Aaryan Shukla demonstrated exceptional mathematical prowess by adding 100 four-digit numbers in his head at an astonishing speed.

Boy adds 100 four-digit numbers in 30.9 seconds Photo credit: @guinnessworldrecords/TikTok.

Aaryan Shukla breaks world record

The record-breaking moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @guinnessworldrecords.

In the clip, Aaryan displayed his concentration and calculation skills as he rapidly added the numbers, achieving a total sum in just 30.9 seconds.

To put this achievement into perspective, Aaryan had to calculate the sum of 100 randomly generated four-digit numbers at a rate of one addition every 0.5 seconds.

Sharing the video online, Guinness World Record said:

"Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers. 30.9 seconds by Aaryan Shukla. For this records title attempt Aaryan's time starts as soon as he sees the first number and finishes when he inputs the total sum of all one hundred numbers. He's using a software that randomly generates a hundred four-digit numbers at specified speed. In order to beat the minimum set for this record, he needs to complete one addition every 0.5 seconds. 30.9 seconds done. Congratulations."

Reactions as Aaryan Shukla breaks world record

Netizens stormed the comments section to applaud the intelligent boy.

@Redeemedbytheblood said:

"Students in many parts of the world particularly in Asia) learn to use abacus method at earlier age. It will give them many advantages later in their studies, colleges, career, and life."

@CHIEFS27 commented:

"That is wild!! It took me 30.9 seconds to even realize what the hell was going on lol."

@ChingChow said:

"Yea that's cool bro anyway I'll have the butter chicken with a garlic naan cheers."

@SunshineKarma1111 reacted:

"Is he using his fingers/hand movements as a means of calculating the numbers? Like a finger abacus?"

@Leo Engler said:

"This is why I stopped mentally adding 100 4 digit numbers in 30 seconds. Too many sweats."

@TheOneWhoYeets said:

“Cool but totally nowhere to use it” - low iq. Imagine thinking he can’t do other mathematics, you don’t just randomly attain the ability to do this. I cannot stand npcs."

@Momma Cusses reacted:

"Meanwhile I can’t add 4 digits to 4 digits without getting a calculator out. Neat."

@007 said:

"I’m I the only person who still does not understand what’s going on even though they explained?"

@JiggetyJ added:

"My superpower is knowing exactly when to stop filling fountain drinks before it spills over the edge."

@user5701893255340 added:

"Sadly when he goes on to achieve some remarkable work for humanity, less than smart business men/ politicians will ignore his work for money until there is a catastrophe they caused he must save."

