A Nigerian man who reacted to the alleged murder of Hafsat Yetunde, a student at Kwara State College of Education

The man mentioned three possible outcomes of women who frequently visit Islamic spiritualists, popularly known as alfas

Hafsat Yetunde is a final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education who was allegedly murdered by an Islamic cleric she visited

A Nigerian man, Abdulmumeen Abdulrazaq, reacted to the death of Hafsat Yetunde, who was allegedly murdered by a self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello.

Yetunde was reported missing on February 11, a day after she failed to return home. It was said that her last phone call was traced to Bello, her boyfriend whom she met on Facebook.

He reacted to the death of Yetunde, who was allegedly killed by an alfa. Photo: Adbulmumeen Abdulrazaq, Abdulrahman Mohd Ballo

Source: Facebook

Her remains were later discovered in Bello’s residence, where police also found spiritual items, raising suspicions that this may not have been his first crime.

The shocking incident, which took place in the Olunlade area of Ilorin South Local Government, ignited fresh concerns over ritual killings and their growing prevalence in the country.

The 29-year-old Abdulrahman Bello was arrested on February 15 for the alleged murder of Yetunde, a final-year student at Kwara State College of Education.

Man reacts to Yetunde’s alleged murder in Kwara

Abdulmumeen, on his Facebook page, reacted to Yetunde’s death, stating three things that were likely to happen to women who frequently visit spiritualists and alfas.

He noted that such ladies may be likely to be hypnotised by the clerics or used as human sacrifices.

Abdulmumeen said in a Facebook post:

“Regarding the gruesome murder of Lawal Hafsat Yetunde in Ilorin by the Alfa she visited, I have stated it several times on my timeline here that a woman who frequently visits Alfa or spiritualist is likely to get hypnotized by Alfa and subsequently subjected to sexual abuse, get killed and used as a component of a vicious human ritual, or have her husband killed in the process.”

Reactions trail man’s take on Kwara student’s death

Those who came across the post shared their views on the issues raised by the man.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Maryam Abdul Abdul said:

"Who knows may be he raape her before killing her."

Ibrahim Balconyboi said:

"She didn’t patronize the alfa they were dating online. These things happen. They see young guy that don’t dress like Alfa they will say he’s a player. Then they go for Alfa. Fine boy go only break your heart. Alfa go use juju tie you still marry 10 wives after you and you will still gba kamu. Heartbreak no better pass make dem use u do juju???"

Abdulrazaq Oniye said:

"Are you sure she patronizes the Alfa or went to honour a friendship invitation?"

Yetunde's alleged killer shares his story

Legit.ng previously reported that Bello denied involvement in the victim’s death, stating that she was his girlfriend and was asthmatic.

He stated that when she visited him, she told him she was hungry, prompting him to go out and buy food for her. However, upon his return, he allegedly found her gasping for breath.

Bello, who was charged in court, was asked to be remanded after no lawyer represented him.

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng