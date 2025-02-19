A Nigerian man who lives abroad has said charms and prayers do not work in Germany, according to what he observed

The man said he lived in Germany for five years and he discovered that the country is very strict about immigration laws

He said anyone who entered Germany without papers might be deported and even 'juju' prayers would not help that person

A Nigerian man said he observed that 'juju' and prayers do not work in Germany, according to his personal experience.

According to the Nigerian man who now lives in Italy, it is hard to escape deportation if one enters Germany without proper immigration papers.

The man said it is hard to live in Germany if one entered there illegally. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tara Moore and Aaron Foster.

He said he lived in Germany for five years and he never had peace of mind during his time there.

The man spoke in a video interview shared on Tiktok by roving storyteller, Italian Davido.

The man said anyone who entered Germany without papers may be sent back as soon as possible.

He said if one does not have asylum and they have been asked to leave the country, the authorities do not waste time in ejecting the immigrant.

Based on his observation, the man says even if one prays or does 'juju', the prayer or 'juju' would not work if the authorities have asked an illegal immigrant to leave the country.

Reactions as man shares his experience in Germany

@Esther Sufficient said:

"Juju no dey work but prayer works am a living witness."

@Temple of truth said:

"Nor be lie, na Germany I know say prayer dey useless and juju nor get level."

@Mark24 said:

"I run leave my house for Germany 🇩🇪 go dey sleep for church early morning I don commot enter street but today I stand gidigba."

@buchi said:

"Germany is not easy, but if you work hard, you will survive."

@LOVETH said:

"Something in Germany it's feel like God nor dey answer prayer like say village people dey follow person e dey yarn true the moment you get document e go stew."

@ItzAda baby said:

"Prayer dae work ohh am a living testimony, believe In God Almighty and he will never fail you."

@Finest Best said:

"The guy no lie,na so pastor 4 nigeria give one guy hope 4 Germany say nothing dey happen when the guy dey pray middle of night Come remove am straight to Nigeria."

@monye086 said:

"The only guy wey don talk truth, na since wey I get German pass na him my mind come down."

@desmondtheophilus7 said:

"Brotherly you are right they have no mercy infact no joy to them."

Man shows letters he received in Germany

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who resides in Germany has shared one interesting thing he noticed about the country.

The man said he used to receive a lot of letters and he is obligated to respond to them as soon as possible.

He said anyone who wants to relocate to Germany should be ready to respond to the many letters that would come.

