A Nigerian lady who was recording a video on campus said her lecturer collected her phone but she reacted in a nice way

In a video trending online, the lady said she schools at the Lagos State University (LASU) where the incident happened

The video shows that the lecturer jokingly took the phone and even appeared in the video after interacting with the student

A Nigerian student shared a video showing an encounter she had with her lecturer on campus.

The lady is a student at the Lagos State University (LASU) where the encounter occurred when she was recording a video.

The lecturer appeared in the student's video. Photo credit: Facebook/Esther Babasola Adesada.

Source: Facebook

In the clip, she was seen recording a video when her lecturer suddenly walked into the scene.

Her video is coming at a time when another student was expelled from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

Goddy Precious Mbakwe was asked to pack her things and leave UNIZIK after she had an altercation with a lecturer over a similar incident.

Different outcome at LASU

But obviously, the LASU incident had a different outcome as the lecturer even joked with the student.

Although, he collected the student's phone, both of them appeared happy and unperturbed.

The video was posted on Facebook by Esther Babasola Adesada who said the student in question shared it with her.

Esther said:

"I was engaging her in this conversation of the Unizik student and what’s with her departmental students and paparazzi and she showed me this video of how she was recording a video after a weekend test and this lecturer passed and took her phone and began recording himself and even asked her “Am I fine?” I find it hilarious. Lecturer is just having fun. I asked why she didn’t feel bad, she said “dem no born me well na mummy." I asked “if he had pushed you nko? She said “I dare not do anything than to beg”.

The student also went on to say that they are cultured at LASU.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to LASU video

Olufemi Babasola said:

"I agree with you, she was the one that first informed me about the incident and I told her jokingly that the girl has graduated but the lecturer too didn't need to touch her. What is the essence of saying excuse when you know you will still touch her? I think the lecturer too should be scolded. Going by this video you will agree with me that this lecturer is a nice guy to the student unlike the other one who seems to be aggressive."

Fijabi Oyindamola Omotayo said:

"Cruise lecturer, I think I met him when I went to Lasu to meet my project supervisor that year."

Ex-student of assaulted lecturer speaks

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a man who passed under Dr Michal Chukwudi Okoye as a student has defended him in the ongoing UNIZIK saga.

The man, Ugochukwu Duoh said Dr Okoye was more than a teacher but was also a father and a mentor to him and others.

Ugochukwu condemned the behaviour of the female student who allegedly assaulted Dr Okoye by slapping and bitting him.

Source: Legit.ng