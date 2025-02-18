The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a special visa for content creators from around the world

The visa is called the Content Creator Golden Visa and it is meant to attract special talents to the country

Content creators with a strong track record of consistency and quality work can apply for this visa and relocate to UAE

The United Arab Emirates is set to welcome content creators who are willing to live and work in the country.

The country known for its quality infrastructure has introduced what it calls the Content Creator Golden Visa.

The Creators' Golden Visa will enable talented creators to live in the UAE. Photo credit: COROIMAGE/GIUSEPPE CACACE and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

Content Creator Golden Visa is meant specifically for talented creators who are making waves on social media.

It is a 10-year visa which is renewable and it allows the holders to live and work in UAE.

The UAE Golden Visa was first introduced in 2019 but has now been expanded and relaunched in a way that specifically targets talented individuals in the creative sector.

According to the UAE government website:

"The Golden visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits. Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes are among those eligible for the Golden visa. Read about the requirements and benefits of the Golden visa, and find digital services to apply for it."

It was launched on January 13, 2025, at Emirates Towers through what is called the Creators HQ serving as the facilitators.

Additionally, the government of the UAE allocated $40.8 million to the Content Creators Support Fund to back this initiative.

Benefits of UAE Golden Visa

The creators' visa has enormous benefits for content creators who want to live and work in the UAE.

Some of the benefits include the freedom to live in the UAE for 10 years, tax-free income, business ownership, freedom to work, family sponsorship, access to healthcare, entry and exit the UAE without restrictions and so much more.

Who can apply for the UAE creator visa?

The visa is for people who have demonstrated enough consistency and talent in the creators' hub.

The applicants must show that they create useful content that can contribute to the UAE economy.

Also, applicants must not be less than 25 years. They are also required to submit a business plan as well as possess the financial ability to live in the UAE.

Those interested in the UAE creator visa can get help and useful mentorship for the application process through the Creators Hub website.

The visa is available for filmmakers, photographers, digital storytellers, video creators, influencers and other talented people.

After the story was shared online by Nigeria Stories, it gathered many reactions from Nigerians on X.

See the post below:

Reactions as UAE introduces Creators' Visa

@sunrich1111 said:

"Business strategy, if you think is done in your interest, you are joking."

@AfrokonnectNG said:

"The UAE continues to set the pace with progressive policies! The introduction of the Golden Visa for content creators is a game-changer, providing long-term stability and incredible opportunities for creatives to thrive in a world-class environment."

@Sundayjctrucks said:

"While it sounds good, I wonder how accessible this Golden Visa will be for all content creators. Will it favour established ones over newcomers? It’s important to support content creators, and a long-term visa can really help them thrive."

List of visas to use and enter America legally

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republic Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US as they stand the risk of being deported.

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng