A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after claiming that she only employs first class graduates at her store

In a video, she showed off her salon and some of her staff, claiming that even her cleaner and gate man graduated with a first class

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some viewers believed her claim while others expressed great disbelief

An interesting video revealing a Nigerian lady's alleged hiring policy has caused a frenzy on social media.

The young lady, who owns a luxury salon, claimed that she exclusively employs individuals who graduated with first-class honours.

Salon owner claims her staff are all graduates Photo credit: @ruthie_willie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady claims she only employs first-class graduates

In the clip posted by @ruthie_willie on TikTok, she showed the salon's facilities and introduced some of the staff members.

She also claimed that every employee, including the gatekeeper and cleaner, held a first-class degree.

Her bold claim was however met with a mixture of astonishment and scepticism from viewers.

Speaking in the video, the gatekeeper claimed to have studied engineering, while the cleaner stated that she had majored in mathematics.

One of the hairstylists alleged that he had graduated with a degree in mass communication.

"Here, we only employ first class graduates. All my staff including my gate man and cleaner are all first class graduates. You can find out. They are all here. Let's do the investigation," the CEO insisted.

Reactions trail video of salon with alleged first-class graduates

The video elicited mixed reactions on TikTok, with some people expressing admiration for the lady's commitment to hiring high-achievers.

Others were more in doubt, questioning the likelihood of finding so many first-class graduates in a single salon.

@berryfrancis12 said:

"For those who wanted to say something but decided to remain silent may the peace of our lord be with you."

@Stella said:

"With my second class, una sure say I go see work like this second class lower."

@julz said:

"This is very wrong ooo. Wetin una study from school. First class graduates can easily get employed by the university as as a lecturer."

@HABIB ALIYU USMAN added:

"But ur company it’s successful as Apple Inc, Nvidia, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Dangote, BUA."

Watch the video below:

Student chooses first class over 100 million dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female student went viral after she said she’d choose a first class over 100 million dollars.

In the viral video, she was asked to choose between both options, and she stated why she’d go for first class.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng