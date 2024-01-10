A Nigerian lady who provided loans to people who wanted to move abroad has expressed her regret

She shared the story of a family that she assisted to relocate abroad but did not refund the money

She said she had the capacity to help over 100 people to move abroad but she discovered that many of them were ungrateful

A Nigerian woman who had a generous heart of offering loans to people who had the desire to relocate abroad has revealed how she was disappointed by their lack of honesty.

She narrated the sad tale of a family that she helped to secure visas, tickets, and accommodation abroad but did not bother to pay back the huge amount of money she invested in their relocation.

Nigerian lady laments. Photo credit: @joylifeventure/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @joylifeventures, she said she had enough funds to support the relocation of over 100 people to various countries but she was shocked to find out that many of them turned out to be ungrateful and entitled after they settled abroad.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OMOOBA reacted:

“Give us example of those u have helped b4 now, they shld share their testimony n let's see.”

User6611750031486 said:

“Pls can u help me,i eill pay back but am living in ghana.”

Addis:

“Yes mummy I'm really really ready please I will pay back.”

Akachukwu:

“I'm willing to pay small after the process then "ll pay back the remaining small small.”

Nelson Maina:

“How much does it cost? what type of visa?”

Floxy Godbaby:

“Ma'am please help my soni will pay back.”

Monday Ayinmode:

“am in interested ma please ma.”

jamia_ayisha:

“I'm ready pliz help.”

Source: Legit.ng