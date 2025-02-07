A Nigerian man narrated how he almost lost his life at the hands of his siblings who allegedly ganged up against him

The man said he has always supported his brothers with cash but when he refused to continue giving them, they wanted to kill him

According to the man, his brothers demanded N2 million cash and a bike worth N1 million but he refused to yield to their demands

A Nigerian man's relationship with his siblings has turned sour after they allegedly tried to end his life.

The man shared a video on TikTok and narrated his own side of the story and how he nearly lost his life.

The man alleged that his brothers damaged his car. Photo credit: TikTok/Big Name Kuda.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Big Name Kuda shared how he has supported his siblings with various sums of money in the past.

He said he gave one of his brothers named Oluchukwu N1 million to support him.

He said:

"This has been more than 6 years that I left home to huzle in PH. After all the pains and struggles finally made it. All my younger siblings do is to keep asking me for money which I always do to make everyone happy. Back June last year I gave one of them Oluchukwu a million naira to support his life after."

Big Name said instead of being serious with his life, Oluchukwu emptied his shop and ran away.

He said:

"He emptied my shop and ran away with my money and my goods in my shop. But my mom brought him back to Port Harcourt after few months when he squandered all the money he stole from my shop. My mom and my elder brother pleaded me to forgive him and I did and later gave him 1 million to support his self, he finished the money in that same June and in July after 3 weeks he called me to send him another money. I said no, I don’t have it and he started threatening my life, that I should never come back home. Back 2021 I gave Abuchi, his immediate elder brother almost 500k then, but he squandered it too and kept asking me for another money."

Big Name said when he finally visited his village, his siblings demanded N2 million and a motorcycle from him.

He told them he was not going to give them N2 million but agreed to buy the bike for them.

He said the bike was worth over a million but his brothers turned against him and allegedly wanted to kill him.

His words:

"I escaped and they destroyed my Mercedes Benz E350 because they said they were going to kill me and my son which they kidnapped the previous day but was later rescued by with the help of village local vigilante. Finally I ran to JTF camp where I took cover and when the Army get to my village they all run away both my two sisters who are supporting them."

The video he posted showed his damaged car and he accused his siblings of being responsible.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man clashes with his siblings

@Heavenly said:

"Cut them off completely... move to a different town, and change your phone number."

@Kwenbecky said:

"Nobody is talking about the emotional breakdown and pain he is facing now, the betrayal of a family member is hard to recover from."

@Ilashify Lash tech in asaba said:

"This is what is happening to me right now and my mom is supporting them always running away with my property and money recently I refused taking her in my house my mom refused to talk to me since."

