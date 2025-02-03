A Nigerian man who is based in Italy has said his baby mama who is in Nigeria left him and married another man

The man said before he relocated to Europe, he had a child with the woman but the relationship later developed issues

He lamented that the lady had gone to bear two children for another man but still came to meet him when he returned to Nigeria

A Nigerian man who lives in Europe is not happy with the behaviour of his baby mama who he left in Nigeria.

The man said before travelling abroad, he and his lover had a child but their relationship later developed a 'K' leg.

The man said his baby mama gave birth to two children for another lover. Photo credit: TikTok/ITDbackup and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video posted on TikTok by Italian Davido, the man lamented that he was not aware that his woman had absconded with another lover.

He said it was when he came back to Nigeria that his son was telling him that his mother had married a new man.

He said his baby mama had already given birth to two children for her new lover.

However, when the Europe-based man returned to Nigeria to spend some time, the baby mamama also came to be with him.

When asked if he accepted the woman back, he said he kicked her out in anger.

The man said his son was only four months old when he left Nigeria and that the baby mama was still living in a house he rented.

The abroad-based man said since then, he has been looking for another woman to marry abroad but he has not seen one.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby mama marries another man

@Zanchelzy005 said:

"Bro no gree o. She's in love with your money."

@ADEKUNLE said:

"I Dey young o but if you look me you go think say I be small boy is this uncle Dey alright?"

@dividest said:

"I go disown my son instantly. Remain there unless my son tells me he want to take care of his brother and is mom."

@Mustafa Ali said:

"Oga she came back bcos she feels say you don make am and yourself na pure mugu. You allowed her to use your child to hold you at ransom."

@tessy said:

"E dey find person like am if I say stay dere she go stay dere any available candidate."

@bourbybamgs said:

"Sense full body. He don lock up to born again, make d son go dey born and he go become grandpa. Big sense with no wahala."

