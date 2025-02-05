The warning a lady found on her door after lodging in a hotel owned by a "man of God" has stirred reactions on social media

The lady did not expect such a warning and recorded it for internet users to see as she found it hilarious

Some social media users faulted the management of the hotel for having such a notice on the door

A lady has taken to social media to show people the unexpected warning she found on the door of her hotel room.

According to the lady, the hotel is owned by a cleric.

She found the warning on the door of her hotel room. Illustrative image of a hotel door. Photo Credit: Kelvin Murray, TikTok/(@caciafrica_)

Source: Getty Images

The lady, @caciafrica_, found the warning funny. In a TikTok post, she wrote:

"Very important warning o🤣🤣 beware."

The warning from hotel management

The hotel management had the warning on a sticker and placed it on the upper part of the door.

In the warning, guests were warned against smoking, taking alcohol or engaging in any form of iniquity while in their rooms. The warning in bold letters read:

"No smoking.

"No alcohol.

"No iniquity."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the hotel's door warning

ENIOLA🤍🤍🤍 said:

"Untop my money? No be them go tell me wetin I go do."

Kiksy said:

"No iniquity as how??.. shey MOG no knw sey iniquity go dey wen e dey go build hotel??"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor was caught with a married woman in a hotel room.

Pastor Jerry Eze criticised for commissioning hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NSPPD founder Pastor Jerry Eze was criticised for commissioning Patience Jonathan's hotel in Abuja.

At the hotel's commissioning, prominent celebrities and political figures were present and a man faulted the pastor for his action. The man said the hotel business was not for pastors or Christians as it contradicted religious values. He claimed that most people who lodged there were adulterous. In his words:

"I think Pastors should stop building hotels or opening hotels built by people because 95% of hotel users are there for forni.cation and adultery and it contradict Christian values.

"So Pastors should rethink hotel investments, considering the high percentage of users engaging in immoral activities. When a pastor goes to commission a hotel , he prays for more customers to patronize the hotel so the hotel can grow bigger and bigger. The customers coming to the hotel, 95% of them are for forni.cation and adultery."

