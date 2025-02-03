A Nigerian lady and her husband appeared differently on their wedding day as they dressed in a traditional way

Instead of wearing the normal wedding dress that everyone knows, the lady and her man chose to go the traditional route

A video of their wedding showed them walking to the altar while dressed in their traditional Isi Agu attire

A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok to show how she and her husband appeared for their wedding.

Instead of wearing the normal wedding gown and suit that many people use for white weddings, the couple chose to dress differently.

The couple appeared in traditional attires for their white wedding. Photo: TikTok/@finared2.

In the video posted by @finared2, the couple were seen at their wedding putting on an Igbo traditional attire.

The lady said her husband did not like the white man's way of dressing for their wedding, so they went traditional.

She said:

"When your husband does not fancy the white man's style of suits and wedding gown so let's do it traditional."

The couple were dressed in 'Isiagu' which is associated with the Igbo ethnic group.

Some people who saw the couple said some churches would not accept such.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple attend their wedding in traditional attire

@serious_ogbanje said:

"You no fancy the white man style but you do church wedding."

@JoySparkle said:

"You get belle so you can't wear white. no dey lie for here."

@Womenemancipator said:

"That’s how the control starts."

@ada_licious2 said:

"I will not wear. Case close. He should have stopped in traditional marriage."

@Pretty Lysa said:

"Am I the only one who noticed she is pregnant and was probably asked not to wear the white gown, hence they did it this way."

@Peace_Luona said:

"What about what you want? He doesn’t fancy white man style but u still did church wedding? Is your thinking cell dead?"

@MarvelKhol | Graphic Designer said:

"But he fancy church wedding..who brought the church?"

@Ada Mbaise said:

"Even if she's pregnant she can still wear white but she won't cover her face, so I think is there choice. congratulations dear."

@Oyeeee said:

"In Catholic Church if you’re pregnant, you’re not allowed to wear a wedding gown. Your husband didn’t choose anything, that’s the catholic church rules."

