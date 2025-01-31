A lady who used to be a cassava farmer has expressed her joy on social media after becoming successful in life

The lady shared transformation photos showing herself as a farmer and after securing a Mercedes Benz 4matic years later

Social media users who came across the post on Facebook stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her new car

The transformation story of a lady who rose from being a cassava farmer to achieving success and prosperity, has inspired many on Facebook.

The lady, a hair and lifestyle content creator, took to Facebook to share her story, accompanied by incredible transformation photos.

Hardworking lady's transformation photos go viral Photo credit: @Hair Tutorials/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Hardworking lady acquires Mercedes Benz 4matic SUV

Her post, which quickly went viral, showed two contrasting images, one of her sitting on a bag of cassava in 2015, and another of her proudly posing alongside her sleek Mercedes Benz EQS 450 4matic Business class SUV.

While sharing the photos, the lady identified as Hair Tutorials and Lifestyle on Facebook praised herself and lectured her followers on the importance of hardwork.

She also urged her followers to be happy for her because she strived and persevered to succeed against all odds.

In her words:

"When you see me so happy over “material things“, please be happy for me. The first picture was me sitting pretty on my bag of cassava in 2015 and the 2nd picture is me and my Mercedes Benz EQS 450 4matic Business class suv. BE INSPIRED. Being human and hardworking pays."

Reactions as lady flaunts Mercedes Benz 4matic SUV

Facebook users stormed the comments section to congratulate her.

Lucena Solon said:

"Hi Olivia just if you don't mind, where did you meet ur husband and how did you meet. Thank you."

Trendy cakes said:

"Time reveals all things. With perseverance and determination, dreams become reality. Congratulations. May we also find favour in the eyes of the Lord and may his grace locate us and help us achieve our goals and dreams in life Amen."

Favour reacted:

"People will always talk. Likee they focus more on other people's lives instead of theirs. Do you jare. Your story is inspiring. Congratulations once more."

Ify Success said:

"My Beautiful sis, you don’t need to explain to them why you should be happy let them keep being unhappy because of your joy and happiness as you keep going higher and higher congratulations once again."

Blessing Etto commented:

"Girl you have the full right to be happy for whatever reason. Whoever thinks otherwise of your happiness for material things you worked for is evil. Be happy and celebrate however you like. You didn’t steal it, you earned it."

Becky Rebecca reacted:

"This car is giving people sleepless nights not just in Nigeria, all over Africa congratulations Olivia my dear."

Vivy love added:

"You inspire me everyday Hun, you are indeed a daughter of grace, I pray for more blessings upon you and your darling husband."

See the post below:

Hardworking Nigerian lady makes it big

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted her amazing success story years after getting rusticated in her final year.

The lady revealed that she was expelled from school after a friend laid a false accusation on her that got to the ears of her school's authority.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng