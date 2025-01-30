A Nigerian man who has spent a long time living abroad said it is better to stay in Nigeria than to move to a foreign country

The man said if the person who wants to travel has N5 million at hand, there was no need to move abroad

He said instead of travelling abroad, it was better to use the N5 million to start a farm and make a lot of profit

A Nigerian man said anyone who has money to invest in Nigeria should not travel abroad.

The man said there was no need to move abroad if one can invest money in ventures like farming.

According to the man who spoke in a video interview with Italian Davido, he has lived abroad for 23 years.

He said if he had known what he knows today when he wanted to come abroad, he would not have attempted it.

The man insisted that if he has N5 million he can turn it into N500 million in 10 years.

He said one of the profitable ventures in Nigeria is farming, noting that Nigeria has a very fertile soil that easily grows farm produce.

"If what I know now, if know it then, if I have N5 million cash then, what am I coming to do here? That N5 million in 10 years, I will turn that N5 million to N500 million. Even if it is farming, go into fish farming, go into pig farming. Do you that in Nigeria, our land is so fertile? Everything can grow in Nigeria. Everything can grow in that land."

Reactions as man advises people against coming abroad

@suarez chinagor I'm contents said:

"You have it now please come back."

@chukkas said:

"Only people in abroad will understand him...not about coming the ending is the worst for people in abroad."

@Obrigado said:

"Make him come back na."

@stephenonyenagwa said:

"Make him come back with him 50M to multiply amh to 500M in 10 years."

@Baraq_Sparrow said:

"It’s never too late. You can go back and turn 10million to 100million."

@Everking said:

"I travelled out of Nigeria with 10m and now am making more than that."

@King Mike said:

"By the time you are kidnapped, you go kpai for dia because you no go get ransom to bail you."

@Knowledge said:

"I understand it's not easy there in Europe but is far better than naija."

@Prince Odigie said:

"Brother Nothing is working in Nigeria, is even a risk to invest 20 millions on business in Nigeria."

