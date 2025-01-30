A Nigerian man has shared a story of how he felt the day he went to the hospital and found out that he was HIV positive

The man said before that date, he had been falling sick repeatedly and there was no quick recovery despite treatment

According to the man named Chika, he finally went to do a total health check-up and he found out he was HIV positive

A Nigerian man has described how he felt on the day he found out he had the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

In a TikTok video, the man said he was falling sick repeatedly and he was not recovering despite treatments.

Chika Wonder said he was falling sick repeatedly and he found out he had HIV. Photo credit: TikTok/Chikawonder.

Source: TikTok

According to Chika Wonder, he was suffering a lot of frequent health breakdowns and he could not place exactly what was happening.

He said he went for a total health check-up and it was discovered that he had HIV.

According to him, this was seven years ago. He said he got confused when he was informed at the counsellor's office.

He describes how he felt:

"It was like cold water just washed up my body. I was like wow! At the end of the day, when you hear that you are HIV positive, it gives you an unusual kind of chill. Chills that makes you just get confused instantly and totally. You are totally confused. You are like, what is going on right now? In some cases, you just feel like the ground should open and you will enter inside."

HIV is not a death sentence

However, the man has been living a normal life since he was diagnosed with the ailment.

Chika has advised others to go for quick testing and not wait for the disease to overwhelm them before they will find out and start treatment.

He said:

"It's important to note that that it's better to go for your health check-up regularly. Don't be like me who found out offer I started experiencing symptoms... Go for your health check-up today and run tests on all STIs!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chika's post

@Lucy Pam said:

"Fear just dey catch me ooo even though I no dey do anything? I still dey fear na thinking go kpai me."

@precious love said:

"Omo any guy wan go ask me for relationship we go do test first oh. Before I go say yes."

@tessy said:

"God bless you for showing us your face."

@gistlover12_ said:

"That is why it good to go for check up every 3 month or 6 month very important."

Lady reacts to Trump's ban on funding for HIV medication

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady who has HIV said the ban on funding by the USA could affect the fight against the ailment.

The lady said if not for the international support she got from donors who pay for ARVs she would have died.

She made the statement after the US cut funding for PEPFAR which helps donate ARVs to poor nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng