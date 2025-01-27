A young lady has shared her findings on TikTok after conducting a research on Annie Idibia's recent head movement

According to the lady, she was determined to find out why the mother of two was always shaking her head when speaking

Social media users who came across the touching post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A curious lady recently did her best to determine why Annie Idibia, the wife of Nigerian music legend Tuface Idibia, often shakes her head while speaking.

The lady's findings were shared online and it sparked an emotional discussion among social media users.

Curious lady investigates why Annie always shakes her head Photo credit: @msladi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares why Annie Idibia shakes head

The researcher, identified as @msladi on TikTok, shared a video of Annie Idibia talking and shaking her head, accompanied by a caption that revealed her motivation for investigating the matter.

According to her, the research led her to discover that Annie Idibia's head movement may be a symptom of essential tremor, a neurological disorder that affects the voluntary muscles.

According to @msladi's findings, essential tremor can cause involuntary movements, including head nodding, shaky movements, and a quivering voice.

The researcher suggested that Annie Idibia's head movement may be a manifestation of this condition.

"Why Annie is always shaking her head. Askies I had to Google it - Symptoms of essential tremor. It affects the voluntary muscles that you can consciously move head nodding. If the head is affected, shaky, quivering voice if the larynx is affected," the post read.

Reactions as lady speaks on Annie's head movement

The TikTok user's post garnered significant attention, with many users taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

@Beetee said:

"She's gotten lost in the emotional and mental trauma that is 2face."

@A.R.A.G said:

"Chai! This woman lost herself because of Man. It's not a crime to love your spouse but don't lose yourself in the process. I feel for her seriously."

@tassy1801 commented:

"The day she will make the decision to walk away from her husband she is going to heal. That's anxiety and depression."

@ossy4realibe said:

"It seems you guys has forgotten that is also an actress, that she could probably be doing a movie."

@MsRose reacted:

"Anytime people mock or make funny of her it makes me real feel sad! Because this is not something to laugh about or even joke!!!!!!!!"

@gallantnyathi said:

"If she can pluck up the courage to leave her husband, she'll do so much better in the long run. He did this to her."

@omotoyayi001 said:

"Same ppl saying she suld leave her husband are the ones dat will come out to shame her wen she leave aye le se."

@tsitsi reacted:

"I saw this other post on Instagram she was saying 2face packed his things and runaway. I don't know if it's true."

@Marlo~Olifant said:

"Annie will only start regaining control of her life and emotions after she leaves father of Africa and beyond."

@user67381106887843 said:

"She looks stressed this lady may God heal from whatever she is going through,someone close to her has to talk to her."

@Alwell commented:

"Trying to prove to the world that 1 is happy is another deep level of frustration no 1 can really understand, but is it really worth it?"

@Ujbaby11 added:

"I do not know why I cry each time I see this lady. A lot is changing she need a break to seek for help her mental well-being is really important please Annie am ur fan kindly seek for help."

Lady tackles Tuface over name he called wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reacted to the trending saga between popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie.

In her tweet, the young lady criticised Tuface for announcing his separation from her and referring to her by her maiden name.

Source: Legit.ng