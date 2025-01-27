A Nigerian man said Annie Idibia is not a victim in her marriage to 2baba after the singer said he was calling it quits

Dickson, who is a social media influencer on X, said Annie knew who 2baba was and yet, chose to marry him

Dickson said 2baba chose not to endure the marriage, noting that his decision to separate was a valid choice

A Nigerian man has said singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba's decision to call it quits with his wife, Annie, was valid.

The man said Annie cannot be said to be a victim in the marriage, noting that she did not endure anything as people were suggesting.

Dickson said 2baba's decision to quit the marriage was valid. Photo credit: X/Sir Dickson and Instagram/Annie Idibia.

Source: UGC

Sir Dickson, who is a social media influencer said Annie was not rich herself and that 2baba was the one who had money.

According to Dickson, suggesting that Annie was the victim would be wrong.

He wrote on X:

"What exactly did she suffer with him? She has never been rich herself. 2baba is the one with the money. If you're talking about infidelity, she CHOSE to stay with him knowing he loves to sleep around. He has never hidden the fact he can't stick to one woman. She is not a victim."

He said the couple's decision to marry and stay with each other was valid. He stated:

"2face choosing not to stay with her for his own reason, is valid. He doesn't have to stay with her simply because she chose to stay with him. Her reason for choosing him is personal. His reason for quitting is personal."

Dickson said he has always advised people to throw away toxic relationships to avoid negative outcomes.

He wrote:

"When I ask you to throw toxic relationship away, you say "how can you just ask married people to throw their partner away?" Okay, die there. You all know this marriage has never been healthy. You don't have a problem with the divorce, your anger is that Annie is not the one breaking up. I can't be mad at Annie for not breaking up. I've since accepted many of you do not like healthy relationship. But she cannot play victim because she made a choice. 2baba chose not to endure the marriage again. A choice."

Why celebrity marriages crash

Meanwhile, a relationship coach, Raez Jewels told Legit.ng that celebrity relationships were too open and lacked privacy which was why some of them crashed.

She advised celebrities to keep their relationships private to avoid the negative effects of too much publicity.

Her words:

"Keep your relationship and whatever that’s happening in your marriage private."

See the post below:

Reactions to Dickson's post

@Ithearikebrand said:

"Your write-up just reinforces one thing and one thing only, "Men will always choose themselves". Annie gave her best years to 2Face fgs. Even before the fame and fortune and bro had to publicly ridicule her like this? Omoor."

@Ajayisanchez said:

"Spot on Sir Wiz. Women always know what they are doing, and when it is beneficial to them, they always stick around, and the minute they no longer see their self as a beneficiary, they would opt out. Thankfully, 2baba did what was right for all parties."

Nigerian lady tackles 2baba over divorce

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said 2baba had no right to announce his divorce from Annie.

The lady said 2baba made the announcement at the wrong time.

According to her, Annie was going through a lot and the announcement would make things worse.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng