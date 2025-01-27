A Nigerian lady shared her views about the divorce saga between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia

The lady said it would be nice for ladies to always choose themselves first, and insisted that 2baba was wrong

She said her fellow women should learn to prioritise their well-being, noting that the world would adjust to their choices

A Nigerian lady said her fellow women should learn to choose themselves first and make their happiness a priority.

The lady was reacting to the divorce saga between Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba and his wife Annie.

A lady advises women to choose themselves following the divorce drama between and his wife. Photo credit: X/FlyGirl and Uzomamak.

Recall that 2baba had taken to his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 26, to announce his split with Annie.

However, in a follow-up post, 2baba said his Instagram account was hacked and that efforts were ongoing to recover it.

In another post, 2baba took responsibility for the first post, insisting his account was not hacked and that he was standing by his divorce announcement. He said he would grant a press release to tell his side of the story.

Nigerians react to 2baba's divorce saga

As the public awaits the promised press release, many Nigerians have taken to social media to analyse the situation.

One of those who commented on it is an X user identified as @flygirl who slammed 2baba for his actions.

Flygir said the promised press release by 2baba was funny to her. She said there was a need for women to prioritise their happiness above all else.

Flygirl wrote on X:

"2baba is granting press release to say his story is one of the funniest things I will see on the internet. Annie Idibia’s story is enough reminder to always choose yourself. Dear woman, choose yourself. yourself. The world will adjust to whatever changes might come with it."

Relationship expert weighs in on 2baba's divorce saga

Meanwhile, Raeze Jewels, relationship coach told Legit.ng that celebrity marriages don't last because they lack privacy.

Her words:

"Celebrity marriages don’t last because it lacks privacy, it’s open to public scrutiny as a result it breeds advice from different external sources."

Reactions to 2baba's divorce saga

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments online.

@_Victormiles said:

"If you don't tell your story, someone else will do it for you.. Whether it is good or not, allow the young man tell his story."

@Real_me_Abdul said:

"You lots need to ask your mothers at home how marriage works and how they endured the Stormy moments in their homes. Annie and 2baba's marriage was never test case for any successful marriage. Grow up and understand this."

@TheUptown_SA said:

"It's time for men to have their own voice."

Nigerian lady tackles 2baba over divorce

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said 2baba had no right to announce his divorce from Annie.

The lady said 2baba made the announcement at the wrong time.

According to her, Annie was going through a lot and the announcement would make things worse.

