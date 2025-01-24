A cook has given her review of Hilda Baci's restaurant, My Food by Hilda, after buying three packs of food

The cook, who spent N48,500 in total, showed a plate of rice with some gizzard, an egg and fish, which she got and also displayed the other two meals

The lady's comment on the meals and the price sparked reactions on social media, with some faulting her

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

After buying three packs of food at Hilda Baci's restaurant, a cook took to social media to give her review.

Hilda Baci's restaurant, My Food by Hilda, came under the public eye recently after a lady complained about the size of pepper soup she was sold at N6k.

The cook spent N48,500 at Hilda Baci's restaurant. Photo Credit: @judimplez

Source: TikTok

Cook's experience at Hilda Baci's restaurant

Speaking from her car, the cook, Judimplez, displayed the three meals she and her man bought, including two peppered turkeys.

"I got a plate of rice, with some gizzard, egg and fish..." she spoke as she tasted the food.

The cook thought the meal tasted nice. Next, she tried her man's plate of rice and the third food pack.

"...It has this curry leaf, which I think is really amazing," she said after tasting the second pack of food.

Overall, she thought Hilda Baci's restaurant's food tasted good and came in fair portions

"Everything we got was N48,500 and I think the portions are quite fair. And it's nice. Tastes good."

She posted her review on TikTok with the caption:

"I had to try it out for myself and it was worth it. Love the fresh curry leaves used in the asun rice. Yum yum!"

Watch her video below:

Hilda Baci's restaurant's food review stirs reactions

Diepreye Rufus said:

"You see big man say is not expensive, then you wey they manage Dey put hand for where e never reach, complaining that pepper soup is cost."

Diepreye Rufus said:

"You see big man say is not expensive, then you wey they manage Dey put hand for where e never reach, complaining that pepper soup is cost."

BossNK💕💕💕 said:

"Na mumu u be ,u go buy food for 48,500 why u know use d money cook fr house."

crafted05🦅🇵🇹 said:

"And one Poor girl buy Pepe soup of 6k she non let us hear word."

PRETTY 💞❣️🌷Mira💥💍💎 said:

"Comment section just dey anger my issue....a portion of food with turkey is 12,500 at market Square...n dis lady bought 3 packs of foods for 48500...n u guys r complaining dat it's too expensive... does it mean, y'all has never taken Ur self out to eat good food without a man paying d bills..bcos I don't get..."

Jesuslastchild😘😘 said:

"For three packs of food, it's very cheap, cheaper than what i was expecting from Hilda's restaurant. i like it."

MeriMadeInHeaven said:

"Okay na you be the target audience Abi, this is why there’s inflation in the country, because when others complain some go to prove we can afford it and more. Nigerians are worse than the government."

Peace maker said:

"Shame nor catch you say you buy that food 48k."

Lady testifies after visiting Hilda Baci's restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had testified after patronising Hilda Baci's restaurant.

The lady said she got three plates of different foods. The first plate, which included jollof rice, fried rice, native rice, moi moi, and snail, cost N23,059.

According to the lady, the second dish of seafood okra cost her N31,750. The third plate of food was creamy pasta, Chinese fried rice, special fried rice and turkey, which cost N36,013.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng