Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a female student praying while taking her carryover examination

An eyewitness who shared the lady's video revealed she has been retaking the carryover exam for more than three years

The student's touching story made other netizens recount their similar experiences as people advised her on what to do

A female student has gone viral after a video of her praying while retaking an exam was shared online.

@olas.fashion.colle shared a video of the carryover student online as she lamented.

The carryover student prayed over her examination. Photo Credit: @olas.fashion.colle

Source: TikTok

According to @olas.fashion.colle, the female student has been on the carryover for more than three years.

In the TikTok clip, the student went on her knees in prayer and afterwards submitted a paper to a man who appeared to be an examiner.

@olas.fashion.colle added that she felt for the lady.

"Seriously speaking i feel for the lady, every exam she would be talking to her self that she must attain a degree by fire by force oo," @olas.fashion.colle wrote.

Watch the video below:

People react to the student's predicament

Lioness♌️ said:

"One lecturer that year tell me say I no graduate. Na midnight prayer we use finish am when the guy see me he pass me sharperly. Prayer is the key. Las las that degree de useless for where I de now."

Wholesale Jewelry,box,props said:

"Everytime I want to write waec I will fall sick I won’t be able to walk like 3 times I register for waec hmm we spend over 500k before i could get back on my feet."

Jiridith said:

"God will see her through grateful I never had to worry about such during my time…"

JHAY said:

"Make she block nau… I know say Una go talk say na every lecturer dem Dey block. But every body has a price!"

Maria's fashion fusion said:

"My story but guess hu graduated with no spill...moi...she will pass ijn."

Wholesale Jewelry,box,props said:

"She sef wear black and red maybe na wetin dey give her the bad luck be that like me now I was warned not to ever wear red the day I wear I had accident I swear I can’t walk for 1 month."

Expensive_keem said:

"Make she fast join if she can,I get one neighbor like that before,her own be say she go write,submit,come house come see her answer script Ontop bed."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had gone back to school to write her carryover courses.

Lady returns years later to write carryover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to write her carryover after seven years.

She posted a vlog on TikTok detailing how she prepared for the examination. In the video posted with her TikTok handle, @lifeofcheeche, the lady said she had eagerly waited for the day she would write the carryover.

She was seen in the video studying and preparing hard to pass the paper after many years. On the morning of the examination day, she went to her school happily and joined other students to take the carryover paper.

Source: Legit.ng