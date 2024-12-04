A Nigerian lady said she had just got a job in Lagos state and that she needed an apartment so she could live close to her workplace

Aunty Christy saw an apartment which is close to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

The apartment was still under construction, but Christy still went ahead and rented it and then transformed it

A lady got a job in Lagos state as a flight attendant and had to relocate to her new place of work.

Aunty Christy said she needed an apartment close to the Lagos international airport.

Christy found a place to rent, but the apartment was still under construction, and many things needed to be fixed.

However, she rented the apartment and used her money to finish the remaining work.

She changed the ceiling and fixed a POP, a door to the toilet, and many other things that were initially not available.

Christy said on TikTok:

"Still a work in progress though. Welcome me to Lagos."

When Christy finished work on the one-room apartment, everywhere looked highly beautiful and charming.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady rents apartment in Lagos

@Oluwadamilare/techie said:

"You wasted your money after two years the landlord will ask you to pack out."

@Chioma purity said:

"You don build house for landlord ni omooor."

@Reverecouture said:

"Why did you rent a place that wasn’t completed?"

@Tina Onyekachi said:

"But the room is too small."

@The Marketpreneur said:

"Take the luggage away from the window."

@Jay stories said:

"Please where did you get the bathroom stand over your your toilet? I want to get something like that."

@arikenimi said:

"See I wonder how people will make up their minds to spend so much on a rented apartment, I hope you had an agreement to remove all these facilities repaired on the next rent."

