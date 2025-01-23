A lady now enjoys 24/7 electricity after she installed a solar system in her house so she would stop depending on the national grid

The lady posted a photo showing the solar batteries and inverters she installed for her personal use and comfort

She expressed happiness that she was satisfied after being able to install the solar and stopped depending on the national grid

A lady desirous of enjoying 24/7 electricity in Nigeria has set up a solar system for her personal use.

The lady took to social media to share her joy after the solar system was installed for her.

The lady said she was deeply satisfied after she started enjoying the solar light. Photo credit: X/Xhizzybb and Getty Images/Westend61.

Source: UGC

The lady, Chizzy, expressed satisfaction that she was able to install the solar system.

She said:

"Now I am satisfied."

According to Chizzy, she installed 12 solar panels for the solar system. However, she did not mention the amount she spent.

Many of Chizzy's followers on X went to the comment section to congratulate her and rejoice with her.

Someone in the comment section advised Chizzy not to plug AC into the solar system. However, she said the wattage and the capacity of the solar she installed were high.

She asked:

"Why I no go use AC? Do you know the capacity and watts of everything I bought?"

Many Nigerians have been looking for alternative sources of electricity to be less dependent on national greed.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady installs solar for her personal use

@HouseOfAmbers said:

"Don't sell your generator yet oh."

@Mrfemzytips said:

"No matter what don’t use it to power Ac or fridge."

@DenaroFreeBets said:

"No regrets going to 2 years now. My light never blink for once."

@slay_jimmy said:

"Only the smell of amber shiit can off this thing. Very powerful."

@yoursexcellency said:

"Please, where and how much did you get it, and who helped with installing it."

@Kenn35259949 asked:

"This one go reach 5M.. omo.. let's work with steady light."

@Davepaul1927 said:

"As an installer, I think lithium battery would have been more environment friendly compared to tubular battery and even last longer."

@Biggestliberty said:

"Our house don get light but we go still off am when the time comes."

@_kingade7 said:

"Add lithium battery and 4 panels, then you will be over-satisfied."

@mrgnsports said:

"Welcome to the click of 24/7 electricity."

@kingdavid764 said:

"Just swap to lithium battery to enjoy premium energy. Tabular batteries can’t give you maximum performance."

@zeezefc said:

"Even if you manage get one battery your generator fit last you 10y ears without you going to the mechanic for repair to your generator."

@thepoetpreneur said:

"Reduce load during rainy season to serve you better."

Man spends N2.2 million to install solar

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man shared the amount of money he used to install solar electricity for his personal use.

The man said he spent N2.2 million to have the solar light, which would give him electricity not dependent on the national grid.

David Adeolu Olawuyi said he installed a 5kva hybrid inverter, a 5KVA lithium-ion battery and a 3700 watts solar panel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng