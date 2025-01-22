A Nigerian lady packed a big box for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp

The lady shared the items she carried, including provisions, skin care products, clothes and shoes

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the items she packed and congratulated the lady

A Nigerian lady trended after she shared a video of herself packing for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The lady showed the big and small boxes she used to carry her items.

In a video by @seraabena on TikTok, the lady showed when she was packing her big box for camp.

Lady packs NYSC camp essentials

The lady arranged her camp essentials first in her big box, which were items needed at the camp.

These included a mosquito net, three white shirts and shorts, bedsheets, a towel, two pairs of sneakers, nighties and undies, a waist pouch, socks, and files.

She also carried a food flask, detergent, tissue paper, a mini fan, a torchlight, and a hanger.

Lady carries provisions for NYSC camp

Among her provisions were beverages, chocolates and candies, packaged ijebu garri, plantain chips, cornflakes, and drinks.

She carried her feminine care, tissues, toothbrush, sponge, and mosquito repellant in her small box.

The prospective corps member carried her skin care products, perfumes, and deodorants in the second compartment of the small box.

The lady said:

“Pack with me to camp on a low budget.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady packs box for NYSC

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the items she packed and congratulated the lady.

Others also shared similar experiences and their level of preparedness for the NYSC camp.

@udmoney said:

"Please how much did you get your boxes?"

@eva4ever2 said:

"Congratulations babe, u will go and come back safely in Jesus name."

@HAIRSTYLIST IN ABULEGBA LAGOS said:

"Sha make sure you padlock your boxes very well o! Congratulations love."

@Favour of Uyo said:

"When you said “…on a low budget”, I knew it was infact not gonna be low at all. congratulations girl."

@Dolarpo said:

"E be like say na only me no pack church essentials."

@aduke_collection8 said:

"I finally see someone that I can copy all those videos have been seeing they too do."

@Ayomhi said:

"I loveee how you arranged the box."

