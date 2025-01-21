A Nigerian prospective corps member has shared her pain on social media after seeing her call-up letter

In a video, she shared how she began offloading her bags because she didn't like the state she was posted to

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has shared her disappointment about her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posting location.

The prospective corps member was unhappy with her designated state, prompting her to unpack her bags in frustration.

Prospective corps member laments over Gombe posting

The lady, identified as @nma20 on TikTok, shared a funny clip of her empty box and offloaded items, expressing her reluctance to relocate to Gombe State.

"Offloading my bag because who dey go Gombe?" she captioned the video.

Her video sparked a wave of empathy and shared experiences from fellow social media users, who commiserated with her in the comments section.

Many users recalled their disappointing NYSC postings and the subsequent challenges they faced.

The NYSC programme is a mandatory year-long service for Nigerian graduates, aimed at promoting national unity and development.

While the programme provides valuable opportunities for personal growth and community engagement, the posting process can be unpredictable and sometimes disappointing.

For this young lady, the prospect of relocating to Gombe State was clearly unappealing to her, making her unpack her bags in a funny display of frustration.

Reactions trail prospective corps member's video

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@alfredizzyo said:

"According to their new policy, you're likely not going to follow the next batch oh, nah next year something."

@everything_zainy0 said:

"Naso nysc decide to be unfortunate oo. This ppl didn’t post me no where."

@Fluffy babysammy reacted:

"Make we dey go oh, mine is worst I schooled there and the still posted me there. I don cry finish."

@Thread by Tife commented:

"My mum done talk am since say anything wey pass southwest I no dey go! As I see am like this! I just carry the box put on top wardrobe! No stress."

@user1977894934314 said:

"I am collecting my certificate this week ur moving to Amanda gombe."

@uniquenonso said:

"Welcome to Gombe State we are nice here. Don’t worry you will enjoy your stay here."

@Blacky reacted:

"Do you know if u don’t go, you might likely get the same gombe when u revalidate."

@Mary Clara said:

"Gombe is nice o I mean if you’re lucky to be posted to the city of Gombe you’ll like it."

@Helen asked:

"Come first, wetin my state do you? Seriously it’s such a beautiful place to be, life is super easy. Everything is cheap."

@cookwithtoria added:

"I got Gombe too. Are you going to? I’m considering it since I heard there’s a direct flight then I’ll redeploy to Lagos."

@The_pretty_nurse_grace said:

"Na my state be that ooo, e sweet gan, anytime I travel to Gombe I don’t like leaving."

@ijayomah_vee added:

"I camped in Gombe. The state is very peaceful."

Corps member laments over place of posting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was very disappointed after seeing where the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed her to.

The heartbroken corper showcased the location and sent internet users into a frenzy as her clip blew up.

